PSG Full stack Developer 4

1. The person

We are seeking curious, analytical, self-driven and passionate Intermediate Full Stack Java Developers, to join one of our client’s exciting product development teams that is expanding rapidly in Europe.

The ideal candidate will have worked on technologies spanning both Web, API and integration applications.

2. Job Description

The team will interact with the product owner, a development manager, and a technical architect.

You will be involved in picking up tasks and working through them to deliver sprint goals within the team’s defined times and criteria. You will have a passion for delivering quality software, and an understanding of clean code principles.

3. Key Skills

§ Frameworks like Angular 2+, React, Vue, etc

§ Working with any Spring modules

§ Springboot

§ Minimum Java 8 competence

§ Strong knowledge of SQL databases

§ Rest API development

§ Exposure to Microservices development

§ DevOps practices and methodologies

You should have between 3 – 6 years relevant production experience .

This is a hybrid WFH / In office role .

This is a hybrid WFH / In office role .

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

bonus and more

