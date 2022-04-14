Server Security Specialist (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria

Position Overview:
An exceptional financial services company require the services of a a Server Security Specialist.

The main purpose of this position is to remediate identified security vulnerabilities in the server environment to ensure that the server environment is secured.

Main responsibilities include:

  • Securely configure servers in order to reduce the threat landscape.
  • Perform troubleshooting, fault finding and root cause analysis to address and mitigate risks in the server environment.
  • Mitigate and remediate vulnerabilities in the servers.
  • Research and keep abreast of leading-edge and innovative server security solutions (e.g., proofs of concept and technical assessments).
  • Recover servers during the planned and unplanned information technology (IT) systems recovery process.
  • Participate in server security audits.
  • Participate in IT security projects as the server security subject matter expert.

To be considered for this position, one must have:

  • A minimum of a National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information and Technology Security
  • An OEM certification (e.g., Red Hat, Microsoft, Linux, AIX)
  • 5 – 7 Years’ experience in an Integrated Complex Server Environment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

An exceptional financial services company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus
  • Group Life Assurance
  • Unemployment Insurance Fund

