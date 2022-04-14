Server Security Specialist (Financial Services)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria
Position Overview:
An exceptional financial services company require the services of a a Server Security Specialist.
The main purpose of this position is to remediate identified security vulnerabilities in the server environment to ensure that the server environment is secured.
Main responsibilities include:
- Securely configure servers in order to reduce the threat landscape.
- Perform troubleshooting, fault finding and root cause analysis to address and mitigate risks in the server environment.
- Mitigate and remediate vulnerabilities in the servers.
- Research and keep abreast of leading-edge and innovative server security solutions (e.g., proofs of concept and technical assessments).
- Recover servers during the planned and unplanned information technology (IT) systems recovery process.
- Participate in server security audits.
- Participate in IT security projects as the server security subject matter expert.
To be considered for this position, one must have:
- A minimum of a National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information and Technology Security
- An OEM certification (e.g., Red Hat, Microsoft, Linux, AIX)
- 5 – 7 Years’ experience in an Integrated Complex Server Environment
Desired Skills:
- Server Security Specialist
- Server Security
- Remediate Identified Security Vulnerabilities
- Server Environment
- Troubleshooting
- Fault Finding
- Root Cause Analysis
- Server Security Solutions
- IT Security Projects
- Server Security Subject Matter Expertise
- OEM Certification
- Red Hat
- Linux
- AIX
- Microsoft
- Integrated Complex Server Environment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
An exceptional financial services company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus
- Group Life Assurance
- Unemployment Insurance Fund