Server Security Specialist (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria

Position Overview:

An exceptional financial services company require the services of a a Server Security Specialist.

The main purpose of this position is to remediate identified security vulnerabilities in the server environment to ensure that the server environment is secured.

Main responsibilities include:

Securely configure servers in order to reduce the threat landscape.

Perform troubleshooting, fault finding and root cause analysis to address and mitigate risks in the server environment.

Mitigate and remediate vulnerabilities in the servers.

Research and keep abreast of leading-edge and innovative server security solutions (e.g., proofs of concept and technical assessments).

Recover servers during the planned and unplanned information technology (IT) systems recovery process.

Participate in server security audits.

Participate in IT security projects as the server security subject matter expert.

To be considered for this position, one must have:

A minimum of a National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information and Technology Security

An OEM certification (e.g., Red Hat, Microsoft, Linux, AIX)

5 – 7 Years’ experience in an Integrated Complex Server Environment

About The Employer:

An exceptional financial services company

