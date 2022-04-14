Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking an Snr C# Developer Azure Cloud Specialist to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.
The ideal candidate should have:
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Role Tasks:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Users sign off
Technical skills include:
- Technical knowledge – Required
- At least 5 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- C# core
- Asp.net core
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly.
