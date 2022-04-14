Snr C# Developer Azure Cloud Specialist

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking an Snr C# Developer Azure Cloud Specialist to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

The ideal candidate should have:

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Role Tasks:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Users sign off

Technical skills include:

Technical knowledge – Required

At least 5 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

C# core

Asp.net core

REST

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

