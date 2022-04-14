Snr C# Developer Azure Cloud Specialist

Apr 14, 2022

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking an Snr C# Developer Azure Cloud Specialist to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Role Tasks:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • Users sign off

Technical skills include:

  • Technical knowledge – Required
  • At least 5 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • C# core
  • Asp.net core
  • REST
  • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

