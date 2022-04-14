System Designer at Datonomy Solutions

Our Client based in Johannesburg is seeking a Software Systems Designer to translate business, other stakeholder requirements and user stories into system requirement and act as a link between business analyst, other requirements stakeholders and the software team.

To translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs across multiple assets groupings (higher level of complexity) and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other designers.

Requirements:

Matric with Maths

Diploma / Certificate relevant

Certificate in relevant solution design methodologies where available

Technical knowlege:

Agile Estimation and Prioritisation (not specific to Agile) (advanced)

Data Modelling (advanced)

Design Patterns (advanced)

Diagramming and Modelling (advanced)

IT Application (advanced)

IT Domain Knowledge (advanced)

IT Knowledge (advanced)

Software Quality Assurance (advanced)

Systems Design (advanced)

Trouble Shooting ability (advanced)

IT Feature / Product / Business Analysis (Advanced)

Requirements Analysis and Design Definition (Advanced)

Desired Skills:

System Design

application development

data modelling

