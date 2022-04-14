We have an opportunity for a Technical Test Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If you’re open to a contract position and ready for a new and exciting challenge, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Contract position
Location: Cape Town based
Level: Strong intermediate – Senior
- Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using QC/HPALM tool
- Building and maintain regression test packs
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents
- Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases
- Performing risk based testing on complex systems
- API Testing
- Tools/ Technologies: SQL, QC/ ALM, Jira, SOAP UI or Postman, Agile/ Scrum experience