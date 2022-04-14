Test Analyst (1-Year Contract) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

SUPPORT and enable exceptional quality solutions by ensuring testing is effectively planned, monitored & executed as the next Test Analyst sought by a reputable Financial Services Group to fill a 1-year contract role. Your role will also entail engaging with the Macro environment to look for valuable opportunities, help create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery, draft & maintain test plans and ensuring compliant to governance processes. The ideal candidate will require a relevant Degree/Diploma or Certification, preferably have Automation Testing experience and extensive knowledge amongst other of Quality Assurance, Agile/DevOps principles & applications, Bespoke BU/FA knowledge and preferred knowledge of Custody and BaNCS application.

DUTIES:

Macro Environment –

Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required quality/test analysis work.

Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business.

Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements across the function.

Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned).

Business Alignment –

Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery.

Planning –

Provide relevant information to inform the accurate scoping of a project/ programme. This includes pro-active engagement with relevant teams to ensure that solution delivery meets business needs.

Quality Management –

Use Quality Management models and techniques to identify areas for improvement within the area,

Determine corrective action to reduce errors and improve the quality of the system and services provided to business.

Testing –

Draft and maintain relevant test plans.

Monitor progress against plans and effect mitigation actions.

Evaluate emerging defects and recommend solutions.

Ensure compliance to governance processes.

Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree/Diploma or Certification.

Systemic and integrated approach to testing so that up-stream and down-stream impacts are considered.

Testing Automation (preferred).

In depth knowledge of –

Relevant product/applications/service

Test methodologies including quality assurance

Documentation and requirement gathering

Agile/DevOps principles and applications

Bespoke BU/FA knowledge

Preference for Custody and BaNCS application knowledge

ATTRIBUTES:

Analysis and Attention to Detail – Ability to be systematic and rule orientated in gathering, reviewing and evaluating data from a variety of perspectives; includes the ability to work with precision and highlight inconsistencies and inaccuracies in detailed information.

Big Picture Thinking – Ability to integrate information from a variety of sources, discern complex underlying relationships and predict patterns for future growth.

Drive and Results Orientation – Self-starter and originator who maintains high levels of activity and produces a consistently high-quality output within agreed deadlines. Prompt and proactive in driving for results and sets demanding goals for self and others.

Problem Solving – Cuts to the core of issues and applies effective analysis, logic and creativity to identify and implement solutions.

Customer Service Orientation – Anticipates, recognises and meets the needs of internal and external clients or customers (however these are defined in the role), taking responsibility for maintaining the highest service standards and developing and sustaining productive client relationships.

Building Relationships – Capacity to put people at ease and build sound relationships based on mutual trust and openness.

