Automation Tester

Apr 16, 2022

The Role: We are searching for a Automation Tester for a fixed term contract with the option for renewal. Please make sure you are willing to work on a contract before you click apply.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Building Frameworks from scratch
  • Setup & execute SOAP and REST API Testing
  • Experience with various Load / stress / performance / automation testing tools
  • TFS/ Azure DevOps experience
  • Scripting experience
  • Comfortable working within an Agile environment

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
  • ISTQB Certificate

Experience required:

  • 7+ years of Testing
  • Solid Selenium and Java/ C# experience
