The Role: We are recruiting a Business Analyst to consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions and products and/or services.
Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application. Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification/Informatics degree.
- Honours degree / Business Analyst diploma (Beneficial).
Experience Required:
- Business analysis experience in custom software development (5+ years)
- Experience in Agile Projects (3+ years)
- Working knowledge of (OAS)Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0
- Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files
- Documentation of API??s in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers
- Experience in Telecommunication Industry (Beneficial).
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Complete Needs Assessment
- Facilitate JAD Sessions
- Document requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)
- Process Reengineering
- Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions and products and/or services.
- Manage User Acceptance Testing
- With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)
Personality and Attributes:
- An ability to work on multiple project teams at a given time.
- Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication
- Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application.
- Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.