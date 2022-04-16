Business Analyst

Apr 16, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Business Analyst to consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions and products and/or services.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application. Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification/Informatics degree.
  • Honours degree / Business Analyst diploma (Beneficial).

Experience Required:

  • Business analysis experience in custom software development (5+ years)
  • Experience in Agile Projects (3+ years)
  • Business analysis experience incustom software development (5+ years)
  • Experience in Agile Projects (3+ years)
  • Working knowledge of (OAS)Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0
  • Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files
  • Documentation of API??s in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers
  • Experience in Telecommunication Industry (Beneficial).

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Complete Needs Assessment
  • Facilitate JAD Sessions
  • Document requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)
  • Process Reengineering
  • Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions and products and/or services.
  • Manage User Acceptance Testing
  • With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)

Personality and Attributes:

  • An ability to work on multiple project teams at a given time.
  • Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication
  • Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills
  • Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application.
  • Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

Learn more/Apply for this position