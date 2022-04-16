Business Analyst

The Role: We are recruiting a Business Analyst to consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions and products and/or services.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application. Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification/Informatics degree.

Honours degree / Business Analyst diploma (Beneficial).

Experience Required:

Business analysis experience in custom software development (5+ years)

Experience in Agile Projects (3+ years)

Working knowledge of (OAS)Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files

Documentation of API??s in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers

Experience in Telecommunication Industry (Beneficial).

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Complete Needs Assessment

Facilitate JAD Sessions

Document requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)

Process Reengineering

Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions and products and/or services.

Manage User Acceptance Testing

With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)

Personality and Attributes:

An ability to work on multiple project teams at a given time.

Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication

Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application.

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

