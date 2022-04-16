Information Technology Specialist

The main responsibilities of the position include:

Provide IT technical support assistance to end-users for all hardware related incidents and requests that include computing systems, printers, and print services, mobile devices, and other equipment, as well as live IT network and infrastructure services that the Company depend on.

Network Support:

Deploy LAN/WLAN and internet-related equipment for operational use in the region.

Configures, updates, and backups of all LAN/WAN/SAN and internet equipment.

Completing Service Requests and resolving Incidents received from Service Desk as per operational guidelines.

Euphoria Telecoms

Mikrotik router management

Implement network related project under the guidance of the IT Network Unit.

IT Network & Security Support:

Providing secure access to network services for all users.

Implementation of proper and adequate levels of IT security across the organization, as per operating guidelines from the IT Security Unit.

Ensuring adequate anti-virus software is available and installed on all IT equipment.

Escalate incident and security risks, with recommendations for mitigation to the Line Manager and/or technical specialist.

Implement security-related projects to assure a zero-security risk environment under the guidance of the IT Security Unit.

Data Centre and Servers Support:

Physical installation of all IT equipment in data centres and technical rooms.

Responsible for maintaining the data centre infrastructure and environment.

Assist in the coordination and fulfilment of data centre projects and initiatives.

Responsible for vendor and 3rd party provider management.

The ideal candidate must:

Technical knowledge of computer hardware and software related diagnostic tools.

Basic to intermediary knowledge of computer systems, networks, server/storage, and software/system applications.

Knowledge and experience in the use of ITSM application.

Utilization of end-user device monitoring tools and applications.

Incident Management

Problem Management.

Asset Management.

Ability to work under pressure

Critical reasoning and problem-solving abilities.

Effective listening and communication (verbal/written).

Strong interpersonal skills and a good team player.

Attention to detail is essential.

Organizational and people management skills

Leadership/Teamwork: Support colleagues to achieve goals and take the lead in areas of specialism and personal strength.

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or Information Technology

Minimum 2-4 years’ experience in IT user support or helpdesk environment

Certifications in any of the following: ITIL Foundation, CompTIA (A+ and N+), and/or Microsoft MCSA.

Desired Skills:

LAN/WAN/SAN

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position