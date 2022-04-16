INVENTORY DATA ANALYST

Inventory Data Analyst
 Grade 12
. Microsoft Office (Advanced Excel)
 Supply Chain knowledge and experience on ERP Systems
Inventory Replenishment experience
 Database Management skills
3 – 5 Years’ Working experience in a Similar role
 MINING Industry knowledge
MS Navision experience
 Any extra studies in Supply Chain, Data Analysis or
similar would be an Advantage
Any Reporting/Data Analytic System experience would
be an Advantage

Position requires person to look at the Company’s
Inventory shortages
Ensure the system has updated stock-keeping units
per item, per location
 Allocation stock to where it needs to be, assisting in
breakdown requirements, creating bulk-buy reports
Creating Economic order quantities and planning
around Production schedules
 Generating EXCEL Inventory reports
* FLUENT in English

