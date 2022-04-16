INVENTORY DATA ANALYST

Inventory Data Analyst

Grade 12

. Microsoft Office (Advanced Excel)

Supply Chain knowledge and experience on ERP Systems

Inventory Replenishment experience

Database Management skills

3 – 5 Years’ Working experience in a Similar role

MINING Industry knowledge

MS Navision experience

Any extra studies in Supply Chain, Data Analysis or

similar would be an Advantage

Any Reporting/Data Analytic System experience would

be an Advantage

Position requires person to look at the Company’s

Inventory shortages

Ensure the system has updated stock-keeping units

per item, per location

Allocation stock to where it needs to be, assisting in

breakdown requirements, creating bulk-buy reports

Creating Economic order quantities and planning

around Production schedules

Generating EXCEL Inventory reports

* FLUENT in English

