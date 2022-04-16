Senior React Developer

Apr 16, 2022

The Role: Responsibilities:

  • Responsive Web Design experience (Developing and testing across multiple applications and screen sizes, media queries, etc.)
  • Consulting with clients to understand their goals
  • Conducting usability testing
  • Creating wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps and screen flows
  • Creating product prototypes
  • Developing personas and usage scenarios
  • Analysing user feedback and activity, and iterating to enhance the user experience
  • Conducting competitor and customer analysis.
  • Comfortable working in an Agile environment

Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Relevant IT Qualification

Experience required:

  • Focus Technology: React Native
  • Strong Front-end Development experience
  • HTML5, CSS3 & jQuery
  • SASS and LESS
  • Frameworks such as: Bootstrap, Angular Material, Angular, Foundation, etc.) are beneficial
  • Responsive Web Design experience (Developing and testing across multiple applications and screen sizes, media queries, etc.)
  • Consulting with clients to understand their goals
  • Conducting usability testing
  • Creating wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps and screen flows
  • Creating product prototypes
  • Developing personas and usage scenarios
  • Analysing user feedback and activity, and iterating to enhance the user experience
  • Conducting competitor and customer analysisComfortable working in an Agile environment

Learn more/Apply for this position