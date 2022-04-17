Group IT Manager

Main Purpose

Provide leadership and management of a functional team supporting the IT requirements for the businesses of the group. oversee our company’s hardware, software and computer networks and the Sage ERP system. Responsibilities include monitoring network infrastructure and resolving system issues as well as managing 3rd party vendors. The incumbent should have a solid technical background while being able to manage and motivate people. The ideal candidate will be experienced in creating and implementing IT policies and systems that will meet business objectives.

Accountabilities and responsibilities

Special challenges

The incumbent will be expected to manage the overall IT function for the Group. The incumbent will need to be comfortable managing complex and challenging IT requirements. In addition, whilst not directly responsible, the incumbent will need to liaise with business leaders across the global Group to ensure any opportunities for harmonisation are maximised.

Job Knowledge, skills and experiences

Skills and Experience

Strong business acumen with a strategic approach and customer-focused

The ability to develop and effectively implement information technology strategies and plans

Excellent project management skills

A passionate, highly energetic and driven, individual with strong leadership ability, emotional intelligence and intellectual depth

Excellent interpersonal/customer relationship skills required

People management experience, able to motivate and develop team members

Fluency in English

Motivated, self-driven and work well under pressure

Good communication and problem-solving skills

High focus on quality

Results focussed and willing to “roll your sleeves up” to help deliver

Demonstrate a commitment to accountability, integrity, and ethical behaviour

Experience with system installation, configuration and analysis

Thorough knowledge of networks and cloud computing

Knowledge of data protection operations and legislation (e.g. GDPR)

Experience in analysis, implementation and evaluation of IT systems and their specifications

SAGE experience advantageous

A Bachelor’s degree in technology or computer science

At least 5-10 years’ experience in IT management

Experience with or knowledge of programming languages and operating systems

Valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle

Essential Technical Knowledge:

Office 365 (ADConnect/AzureAD/Azure/Teams/Skype for Business/SharePoint Online/PowerBI/OneDrive for business/Data Policies – e.g. Retention, Data Classification, etc.

Sage X3 / Enterprise Management (ERP)

Infrastructure:

Active Directory/SQL Server/DNS/Group Policy/Exchange/Windows/Linux/Cisco

Information Security:

Mimecast/Firewall/BitLocker/Multifactor Authentication/Data Loss Prevention/Data Classification/Public Key Infrastructure/ADFS/SSL Encryption/Construct a relevant, easily understandable cyber awareness campaign/

Virtualisation:

Hyper-V/Private cloud/Hybrid cloud management

Other:

Public DNS Management, C-Panel / Web hosting experience, Data Card contract management, Sage VIP Payroll, LiveVault / BackupExec, Document Management, Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Desired Skills:

sage

office 365

sage X3

infrastructure

IT Security

visualization

sql

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Annual Bonus

13th Cheque

