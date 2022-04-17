Group IT Manager

Main Purpose
Provide leadership and management of a functional team supporting the IT requirements for the businesses of the group. oversee our company’s hardware, software and computer networks and the Sage ERP system. Responsibilities include monitoring network infrastructure and resolving system issues as well as managing 3rd party vendors. The incumbent should have a solid technical background while being able to manage and motivate people. The ideal candidate will be experienced in creating and implementing IT policies and systems that will meet business objectives.
Accountabilities and responsibilities
Special challenges
The incumbent will be expected to manage the overall IT function for the Group. The incumbent will need to be comfortable managing complex and challenging IT requirements. In addition, whilst not directly responsible, the incumbent will need to liaise with business leaders across the global Group to ensure any opportunities for harmonisation are maximised.
Job Knowledge, skills and experiences
Skills and Experience
- Strong business acumen with a strategic approach and customer-focused
- The ability to develop and effectively implement information technology strategies and plans
- Excellent project management skills
- A passionate, highly energetic and driven, individual with strong leadership ability, emotional intelligence and intellectual depth
- Excellent interpersonal/customer relationship skills required
- People management experience, able to motivate and develop team members
- Fluency in English
- Motivated, self-driven and work well under pressure
- Good communication and problem-solving skills
- High focus on quality
- Results focussed and willing to “roll your sleeves up” to help deliver
- Demonstrate a commitment to accountability, integrity, and ethical behaviour
- Experience with system installation, configuration and analysis
- Thorough knowledge of networks and cloud computing
- Knowledge of data protection operations and legislation (e.g. GDPR)
- Experience in analysis, implementation and evaluation of IT systems and their specifications
- SAGE experience advantageous
- A Bachelor’s degree in technology or computer science
- At least 5-10 years’ experience in IT management
- Experience with or knowledge of programming languages and operating systems
- Valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle
Essential Technical Knowledge:
- Office 365 (ADConnect/AzureAD/Azure/Teams/Skype for Business/SharePoint Online/PowerBI/OneDrive for business/Data Policies – e.g. Retention, Data Classification, etc.
- Sage X3 / Enterprise Management (ERP)
- Infrastructure:
Active Directory/SQL Server/DNS/Group Policy/Exchange/Windows/Linux/Cisco
- Information Security:
- Mimecast/Firewall/BitLocker/Multifactor Authentication/Data Loss Prevention/Data Classification/Public Key Infrastructure/ADFS/SSL Encryption/Construct a relevant, easily understandable cyber awareness campaign/
- Virtualisation:
Hyper-V/Private cloud/Hybrid cloud management
- Other:
- Public DNS Management, C-Panel / Web hosting experience, Data Card contract management, Sage VIP Payroll, LiveVault / BackupExec, Document Management, Mobile Device Management (MDM)
Desired Skills:
- sage
- office 365
- sage X3
- infrastructure
- IT Security
- visualization
- sql
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Annual Bonus
- 13th Cheque