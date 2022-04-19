Data Scientist (Contract)

Maintain clear and coherent communication, both verbal and written, to understand data needs and report results

Create clear reports that tell compelling stories about how customers or clients work with the business

Assess the effectiveness of data sources and data-gathering techniques and improve data collection methods

Conduct research from which you’ll develop prototypes and proof of concepts

Establish new systems and processes and look for opportunities to improve the flow of data

Evaluate new and emerging technologies

Represent the company at external events and conferences

Build and develop relationships with clients

Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes

Undertake pre-processing of structured and unstructured data

Analyse large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns

Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms

Combine models through ensemble modelling.

Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging company data to drive business solutions.

Mine and analyse data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement of product development, marketing techniques and business strategies.

Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.

Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets.

Use predictive modelling to increase and optimize customer experiences, revenue generation, ad targeting and other business outcomes.

Develop company A/B testing framework and test model quality.

Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes.

Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyse model performance and data accuracy.

Experience

5-7 years of experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models

Strong problem-solving skills with an emphasis on product development

Experience using statistical computer languages to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets

Experience working with and creating data architectures

Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks

Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications

Excellent written and verbal communication skills for coordinating across teams

Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques

Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages

Experience using web services

Experience creating and using advanced machine learning algorithms and statistics: regression, simulation, scenario analysis, modelling, clustering, decision trees, neural networks, etc.

Experience analysing data from 3rd party providers

Experience with distributed data/computing tools

Experience in visualizing/presenting data for stakeholders

Qualifications A degree, Master’s or PHD in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or another quantitative field, with the following degree subjects:

Computer science

Data science/computer and data science

Engineering

Mathematics and operational research

Physics

Technical Skills

Statistical analysis and computing

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Processing large data sets

Data Visualization

Data Wrangling

Mathematics

Programming

