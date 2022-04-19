Data Scientist (Contract)

Apr 19, 2022

  • Maintain clear and coherent communication, both verbal and written, to understand data needs and report results
  • Create clear reports that tell compelling stories about how customers or clients work with the business
  • Assess the effectiveness of data sources and data-gathering techniques and improve data collection methods
  • Conduct research from which you’ll develop prototypes and proof of concepts
  • Establish new systems and processes and look for opportunities to improve the flow of data
  • Evaluate new and emerging technologies
  • Represent the company at external events and conferences
  • Build and develop relationships with clients
  • Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes
  • Undertake pre-processing of structured and unstructured data
  • Analyse large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns
  • Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms
  • Combine models through ensemble modelling.
  • Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging company data to drive business solutions.
  • Mine and analyse data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement of product development, marketing techniques and business strategies.
  • Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.
  • Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets.
  • Use predictive modelling to increase and optimize customer experiences, revenue generation, ad targeting and other business outcomes.
  • Develop company A/B testing framework and test model quality.
  • Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes.
  • Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyse model performance and data accuracy.

Experience

  • 5-7 years of experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models
  • Strong problem-solving skills with an emphasis on product development
  • Experience using statistical computer languages to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets
  • Experience working with and creating data architectures
  • Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks
  • Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills for coordinating across teams
  • Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques
  • Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages
  • Experience using web services
  • Experience creating and using advanced machine learning algorithms and statistics: regression, simulation, scenario analysis, modelling, clustering, decision trees, neural networks, etc.
  • Experience analysing data from 3rd party providers
  • Experience with distributed data/computing tools
  • Experience in visualizing/presenting data for stakeholders

Qualifications A degree, Master’s or PHD in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or another quantitative field, with the following degree subjects:

  • Computer science
  • Data science/computer and data science
  • Engineering
  • Mathematics and operational research
  • Physics

Technical Skills

  • Statistical analysis and computing
  • Machine Learning
  • Deep Learning
  • Processing large data sets
  • Data Visualization
  • Data Wrangling
  • Mathematics
  • Programming

Learn more/Apply for this position