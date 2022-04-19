Epson unveils ultra-lightweight high lumens 3LCD projectors

Epson has launched its newest generation of compact, efficient and ultra-lightweight high lumens 3LCD projectors.

Building on the success of its EB-L20000U series, Epson’s PU2200U range of high lumens 3LCD projectors includes the world’s smallest and lightest 20,000 lumens models (EB-PU2220B / EB-PU2120W) which are 70% smaller and 50% lighter than their predecessor (EBL20000U).

The new range offers users significant advantages including much reduced size and weight, easier installation and set-up, simplified maintenance, and great image quality. The new range of ultra-lightweight, compact laser projectors has been designed for use in large auditoriums, live events, concerts, conference rooms where it delivers high-impact immersive experiences.

The range offers significant environmental benefits including much lower power consumption, significantly reduced packaging requirements with lower carbon footprint as the reduced weight and size means the projectors are easier to store, transport and install, saving on warehouse space as well as labour and delivery costs.

The PU2200 series includes 13 000lm, 16 000lm and 20 000lm models, offering WUXGA resolution with 4K enhancement, HDR and advanced installation features. The compact and lightweight range offers a host of features that hugely benefit the rental and installation sector such as compatibility with existing Epson lenses. The projectors are easy to integrate with existing infrastructures, offering both installation flexibility and fit-and-forget reliability.

All models in the range include functionality that enables simple installation, stacking, lens flexibility and control. The range includes in-built processing for PC-free stacking which means two supported projectors can be stacked to double the brightness without need of external computerware. Additional features include NFC functionality for simpler installation, enabling communication between projectors and NFC-compatible Android smart devices, even when the projector is off.

The new range also includes improved dustproofing as the hermetically sealed optical engine, and laser light source unit, prevent dust contamination to ensure enhanced durability. The optical engine and light source module are IP5x certified and Epson uses a high-efficiency liquid cooling system to achieve additional reliability.

“We are very excited to announce our latest generation of ultra-lightweight, compact high lumens projectors”, adds Massimo Pizzocri, Vice President Video Projector Sales & Marketing Division at Epson. “I am convinced that this new 3LCD display platform will become the industry benchmark for quality and flexibility, not only saving installation time and shipment costs but also reducing environmental impact for the important and growing 20k lumens market segment.”

“As the world’s leading projector manufacturer, we have listened very closely to our customers and we believe this new series of projectors answers the market need for more compact, space-saving, lighter, reliable and versatile high lumens display solutions.”