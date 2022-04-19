Implementation Specialist (Certified Financial Pla

RequirementsQualifications:
- BCom with Honours (essential).
- Certified Financial Planner (essential)
Experience:
- 5-8 years’ implementation management experience
- 5–8 years’ project management experience in corporate business development / corporate client service, or marketing/financial planning within a financial services environment.
ResponsibilitiesManage the delivery of projects and implementations within the agreed parameters
- Drive the implementation of the department’s strategic intent
- Operate as liaison between Retalisation & EB Distribution department and Product Houses / stakeholders regarding projects and implementation requirements / scope as directed by the Head of department to achieve both tactical and operational implementation and alignment of projects
- Align with Head of Department’s strategic lead with the overall transformation plan
- Partner with stakeholders to investigate the feasibility of innovative projects, change requests and implementation requirements that support the achievement of business objectives.
- Define the project scope in collaboration with relevant stakeholders internally and externally in order to ensure that project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.
- Determine & articulate the project measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.
- Accountable for the project implementation process including the implementation plan that highlights deliverable
- Develop and maintain productive working relationships with internal and external stakeholders to achieve optimal cross process integration.
- Manage resources and third-party relationships (i.e., SLA) to produce results and meet operational objectives and goals.
- Drive, manage and track the implementation and delivery of the project plan in line with the scope, cost and time parameters of the project.
- Execute on defined implementation plans
- Monitor all aspect of the implementation process including the identification of risks and the collaboration with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.
- Monitor project progress and deliver reports that accurately reflect the progress of the project.
- Organize, maintain, follow up and update accurate project-related metrics, dashboards and reports, take project minutes and agreed action items.
- Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.
- Identify and support the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concerns
- Schedule and coordinate project meetings, workshops and agendas, as and when required.
- Analyze all project and implementation data to effectively provide insight to Head of Retailisation & EB Distribution.
- Accountable for internal communication and status updates on projects
Maintain and advance the stakeholder relationships through support and guidance leading to growth of the IFA
- Ensure compliance to business, industry and legislative requirements
- Establish productive, professional relationships with key internal and external stakeholders in the various Retailisation and EB Distribution ecosystems
- Engage with internal and external stakeholders to identify opportunity for growth and provide relevant sales support
- Coordinate and facilitate with relevant internal stakeholders to provide the required technical product, platforms and financial planning support to Retailisation IFAs for the benefit of their networks and clients