Implementation Specialist (Certified Financial Pla

Implementation Specialist (Certified Financial Planner)

RequirementsQualifications:

BCom with Honours (essential).

Certified Financial Planner (essential)

Experience:

5-8 years’ implementation management experience

5–8 years’ project management experience in corporate business development / corporate client service, or marketing/financial planning within a financial services environment.

ResponsibilitiesManage the delivery of projects and implementations within the agreed parameters

Drive the implementation of the department’s strategic intent

Operate as liaison between Retalisation & EB Distribution department and Product Houses / stakeholders regarding projects and implementation requirements / scope as directed by the Head of department to achieve both tactical and operational implementation and alignment of projects

Align with Head of Department’s strategic lead with the overall transformation plan

Partner with stakeholders to investigate the feasibility of innovative projects, change requests and implementation requirements that support the achievement of business objectives.

Define the project scope in collaboration with relevant stakeholders internally and externally in order to ensure that project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.

Determine & articulate the project measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.

Accountable for the project implementation process including the implementation plan that highlights deliverable

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with internal and external stakeholders to achieve optimal cross process integration.

Manage resources and third-party relationships (i.e., SLA) to produce results and meet operational objectives and goals.

Drive, manage and track the implementation and delivery of the project plan in line with the scope, cost and time parameters of the project.

Execute on defined implementation plans

Monitor all aspect of the implementation process including the identification of risks and the collaboration with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.

Monitor project progress and deliver reports that accurately reflect the progress of the project. Organize, maintain, follow up and update accurate project-related metrics, dashboards and reports, take project minutes and agreed action items.

Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.

Identify and support the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concerns

Schedule and coordinate project meetings, workshops and agendas, as and when required.

Analyze all project and implementation data to effectively provide insight to Head of Retailisation & EB Distribution.

Accountable for internal communication and status updates on projects

Maintain and advance the stakeholder relationships through support and guidance leading to growth of the IFA

Ensure compliance to business, industry and legislative requirements

Establish productive, professional relationships with key internal and external stakeholders in the various Retailisation and EB Distribution ecosystems

Engage with internal and external stakeholders to identify opportunity for growth and provide relevant sales support

Coordinate and facilitate with relevant internal stakeholders to provide the required technical product, platforms and financial planning support to Retailisation IFAs for the benefit of their networks and clients

