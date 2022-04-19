Intermediate Java Developer

What we are looking for:

Completed BSC Computer Science

4 years’ experience as Java Developer

Spring Framework experience essential

What Technologies you will use:

Java

J2EE

Springboot

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

HTML / JavaScript

JSP / Servlets / JSF and GWT

JPA and Hibernate

Azure

