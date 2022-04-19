IT Security Analyst

The IT Security Analyst is responsible for effective design, provisioning, installation/configuration, operation, and administration of security systems, software and related infrastructure. This individual participates in technical research and development to enable continuing innovation within the security landscape. This individual ensures that system configurations, all activities undertaken align with agreed service levels and proactively seek ways to improve the provision of services to the wider organisation.

This individual will assist project teams with technical issues in the Initiation and Planning phases of our standard Project Management Methodology. These activities include the definition of needs, benefits, and technical strategy; research & development within the project life-cycle; technical analysis and design; and support of operations staff in executing, testing and rolling-out the solutions. Participation on projects is focused on smoothing the transition of projects from development staff to production staff by performing operations activities within the project life-cycle.

This individual will be responsible for the Netcare Group Firewalls, Network Security Technologies, VPNs, and Infrastructure Design from an information security perspective. The IT security Analyst will deal with the day to day information security related operational issues and security based exceptions, administration and reporting. The individual will deal with all operational aspects of the Fortigate Firewalls, the managed SIEM and administration of information security based functions and infrastructure. The individual will actively participate in the development of Information Security Controls, Policies and Procedures.

This individual is responsible for information security based aspects of the following Systems including, but not limited to: FortiGate firewalls, FortiAnalyzer, FortiWeb, FortiAuthenticator, Active Directory, File Services, Network Access Control, Windows and Linux based Operating Systems, IBM, Hyper-V, Information Security management and reporting toolsets.

Desired Skills:

FortiGate Firewall

FortiAuthenticator

FortiWeb

FortiAnalyzer

FortiManager

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

