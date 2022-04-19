Project Analyst – Finance

Apr 19, 2022

Our client, a leader in their field, is looking for a Project Analyst – Finance to join their growing team.

Responsibilities will include:

  • Investigating existing end-to-end processes and making recommendations for improvements
  • Seeking out opportunities for automation through review and redesign of existing processes
  • Automating existing processes, driving technological improvements and building future fit efficiencies around cost optimization
  • Documenting business processes, identifying and executing change in areas for improvement/streamlining through gaining an understanding of dependencies, systems, automation risks and challenges within the finance team
  • Participating in and leading projects that are focussed on further enhancement of finance/business processes, acting as the primary point of contact representing the Finance team
  • Collaborating with IT / Tech / Design teams on delivery of project cost requests and projections

Qualifications / Experience / Attributes Required:

  • Relevant financial degree/qualification
  • 3+ years relevant experience in an analytical/finance role
  • Knowledge of accounting, financial reporting and financial analysis acquired through related work experience
  • E-Commerce or Retail experience will be an advantage
  • High proficiency in advanced Excel
  • Basic SQL
  • Exposure to existing systems (TM1, Looker, Qlik, Sage)
  • Ability to work independently, productively, proactively and follow through on all responsibilities to bring projects to a successful conclusion
  • A willingness to get your hands dirty and take accountability, e.g. if you see something isn’t working, get it fixed
  • Strong aptitude to learn new systems
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
  • Ability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
  • Versatile and with an appetite to learn by doing
  • Highly structured thinker with exceptional attention to detail
  • Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Excel Advanced
  • Financial Reporting
  • Financial Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position