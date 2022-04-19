Our client, a leader in their field, is looking for a Project Analyst – Finance to join their growing team.
Responsibilities will include:
- Investigating existing end-to-end processes and making recommendations for improvements
- Seeking out opportunities for automation through review and redesign of existing processes
- Automating existing processes, driving technological improvements and building future fit efficiencies around cost optimization
- Documenting business processes, identifying and executing change in areas for improvement/streamlining through gaining an understanding of dependencies, systems, automation risks and challenges within the finance team
- Participating in and leading projects that are focussed on further enhancement of finance/business processes, acting as the primary point of contact representing the Finance team
- Collaborating with IT / Tech / Design teams on delivery of project cost requests and projections
Qualifications / Experience / Attributes Required:
- Relevant financial degree/qualification
- 3+ years relevant experience in an analytical/finance role
- Knowledge of accounting, financial reporting and financial analysis acquired through related work experience
- E-Commerce or Retail experience will be an advantage
- High proficiency in advanced Excel
- Basic SQL
- Exposure to existing systems (TM1, Looker, Qlik, Sage)
- Ability to work independently, productively, proactively and follow through on all responsibilities to bring projects to a successful conclusion
- A willingness to get your hands dirty and take accountability, e.g. if you see something isn’t working, get it fixed
- Strong aptitude to learn new systems
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Ability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
- Versatile and with an appetite to learn by doing
- Highly structured thinker with exceptional attention to detail
- Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Excel Advanced
- Financial Reporting
- Financial Analysis