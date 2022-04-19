Project Analyst – Finance

Our client, a leader in their field, is looking for a Project Analyst – Finance to join their growing team.

Responsibilities will include:

Investigating existing end-to-end processes and making recommendations for improvements

Seeking out opportunities for automation through review and redesign of existing processes

Automating existing processes, driving technological improvements and building future fit efficiencies around cost optimization

Documenting business processes, identifying and executing change in areas for improvement/streamlining through gaining an understanding of dependencies, systems, automation risks and challenges within the finance team

Participating in and leading projects that are focussed on further enhancement of finance/business processes, acting as the primary point of contact representing the Finance team

Collaborating with IT / Tech / Design teams on delivery of project cost requests and projections

Qualifications / Experience / Attributes Required:

Relevant financial degree/qualification

3+ years relevant experience in an analytical/finance role

Knowledge of accounting, financial reporting and financial analysis acquired through related work experience

E-Commerce or Retail experience will be an advantage

High proficiency in advanced Excel

Basic SQL

Exposure to existing systems (TM1, Looker, Qlik, Sage)

Ability to work independently, productively, proactively and follow through on all responsibilities to bring projects to a successful conclusion

A willingness to get your hands dirty and take accountability, e.g. if you see something isn’t working, get it fixed

Strong aptitude to learn new systems

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with an appetite to learn by doing

Highly structured thinker with exceptional attention to detail

Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment

Desired Skills:

SQL

Excel Advanced

Financial Reporting

Financial Analysis

