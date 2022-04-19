Project Manager (Contract)

Apr 19, 2022

  • Tracking progress on projects and individual tasks.
  • Facilitating the QA process for any products and/or features developed.
  • Tracking and managing reverts, bugs and feedback
  • Planning and facilitating:
  • Daily Stand-up
  • Sprint planning
  • Sprint retrospective meetings
  • Project retrospective meetings
  • Grooming the project backlog
  • Gathering performance feedback from clients
  • Being the primary liaison with clients on matters such asManaging project scope

Experience

  • Proven experience in project management.
  • Proven experience managing a team.
  • Be able to work in fast paced environment
  • Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Project, Excel, and Outlook.
  • Experience managing projects in the software development industry
  • Experience using JIRA/Azure DevOps as a project management tool Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree or master’s degree in business or related field
  • Applicable Project and Programme Management qualifications (Pronce2, Agile, PMBOK).

Skills

  • Leadership abilities
  • The ability to communicate clearly with all IT stakeholders
  • Sufficiently Assertive
  • Ability to communicate effectively, especially when it is difficult.
  • Solution and outcomes oriented
  • Highly organised
  • Ability to work within budgets and deadlines
  • Technical understanding of modern software architectures
  • Proven stakeholder management skills

