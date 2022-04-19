Project Manager (Contract)

- Tracking progress on projects and individual tasks.
- Facilitating the QA process for any products and/or features developed.
- Tracking and managing reverts, bugs and feedback
- Planning and facilitating:
- Daily Stand-up
- Sprint planning
- Sprint retrospective meetings
- Project retrospective meetings
- Grooming the project backlog
- Gathering performance feedback from clients
- Being the primary liaison with clients on matters such asManaging project scope
Experience
- Proven experience in project management.
- Proven experience managing a team.
- Be able to work in fast paced environment
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Project, Excel, and Outlook.
- Experience managing projects in the software development industry
- Experience using JIRA/Azure DevOps as a project management tool Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or master’s degree in business or related field
- Applicable Project and Programme Management qualifications (Pronce2, Agile, PMBOK).
Skills
- Leadership abilities
- The ability to communicate clearly with all IT stakeholders
- Sufficiently Assertive
- Ability to communicate effectively, especially when it is difficult.
- Solution and outcomes oriented
- Highly organised
- Ability to work within budgets and deadlines
- Technical understanding of modern software architectures
- Proven stakeholder management skills