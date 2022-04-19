Python Software Engineer

This position reports to the Engineering Team Lead.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

Architect and design solutions with your team

Keep up to date with technology trends, both locally and internationally

Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale

Strong focus on making the company the best place to shop at, a happy customer is a repeat customer

Drive for excellence, to help foster a world-class engineering team

The skills we need:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

Solid quantitative skills

Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications & Experience:

Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience

3 to 5 years experience in a software development role

Excellent problem-solving skills

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

Python, Javascript, React, jQuery, PHP

MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

nginx, RabbitMQ, memcached

Docker, Kubernetes, Chef

GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

Amazon EC2, Amazon S3

Desired Skills:

Python

software engineer

