Security Analyst at BET Software

We Want You:

We are looking for a genius…Someone who could easily install sprinklers in a firework factory where smoking on the job is permitted…Someone who will be hands-on with broad technical knowledge, skills, and abilities. As a Security Analyst 2 at BET Software, you will leverage your deep expertise and understanding of customer use cases to design and implement security policies that protect customers at-scale, or address bespoke requirements, as well as mentor other Security Analysts within BET Software.

On top of this, you will be responsible for continuous monitoring, auditing, detection, and responding to security events impacting BET Software’s environment. As the threat environment evolves, you will respond with rapid solutions and communication strategies that mitigate risk to customer applications, and earn trust with stakeholders at all levels.

You Bring:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field;

At least 3-5 years’ experience with Server Operating Systems, Networking, Security;

At least 3-5 years’ experience with OWASP;

At least 3-5 years’ experience working with security standards and best practices;

At least 3-5 years’ experience systems management;

Network+ Certification preferred;

Security+ Certification preferred;

CEH (Certified ethical hacker).

Nice To Have:

Security monitoring experience with one or more SIEM Technologies- Q Radar, Splunk, Sentinel intrusion detection Technologies.

What You’ll Do:

Participate and coordinate efforts to implement NIST Security Controls Framework across BET Software;

Monitor and audit logs across all product lines of BET Software’s environment;

Perform audits on roles and permissions;

Collect and report on key metrics such as uptime, outages, cyberattacks;

Perform internal privacy impact assessments;

Provide Security Training & Awareness to BET Software Team Members and contractors;

Participate as a key member of the Incident Response Team;

Monitor the collection and storage of sensitive information such as PII, PHI and PCI related data.

Participate in Due Diligence and Contract Reviews.

Desired Skills:

CEH

Security+

OWASP

Networking

Information Security

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

Employer & Job Benefits:

13th Cheque

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Laptop

