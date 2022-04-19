Senior Angular Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Software Solutions Specialist & Consultancy based in Joburg seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Angular Developer who is passionate about slick, smooth UX and software development. Your core role will entail creating an exciting new application complementing an existing software suite. You will design, create & deliver well-tested backend engines to ensure the delivery of a rich user experience and business value to clients. You will also be expected to assist in the strategic and day-to-day leadership of the team. The ideal candidate will preferably have a BSc/Software Engineering or equivalent Degree, 5+ years’ Software Development with at least 3+ years’ experience with Angular 9+ with native web dev (JS, HTML & CSS), proficiency with NoSQL, MongoDB and Object-Orientated design & programming.

Consider the following questions, and if you can answer yes to these and meet our required qualifications, skills and experience, we’d like to hear from you!

Do you enjoy managing people?

Are you a good motivator and communicator?

Are you interested in applying your C# or similar OO programming language experience?

Do you understand what O (nlogn) means?

Do you know where to use a linked-list vs a dictionary?

Do you know how to handle multiple browsers/devices?

Can you deal with large datasets (n > [Phone Number Removed]; records) efficiently?

REQUIREMENTS:

A BSc, Software Engineering or equivalent Degree would help but is not essential.

5+ Years’ experience in Software Development.

3+ Years’ experience in Angular 9+ with native web dev (JS, HTML and CSS).

Experience in Object-Oriented design and programming.

Proficient with NoSQL Databases, especially MongoDB.

Excellent understanding of algorithms, algorithm complexity and data structures.

Strong knowledge on data stores, database design, data modelling and queries.

Strong understanding of modern architectural and software design principles and software implementation patterns.

High level of competency in software solution design.

Knowledgeable about front-end to back-end integration patterns.

Proficiency in solving complex production issues.

Ability to work well in a high-pressure environment.

Mentoring and managing Junior Developers.

Experience in reviewing PRs and acting as a sounding-board for team members.

COMMENTS:

