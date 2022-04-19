Senior Data Analyst – 2022_37 at Mediro ICT

This role is a Remote position, but will require you to be on-site for occasional meetings and workshops

The senior data analyst will be responsible for building, optimizing, and maintaining conceptual and logical data models to ingest and curate data from source systems into an Azure data lake. The senior data analyst will have a key role to interface with business users to understand the data requirements and must further interface with the CDP data architecture and modelling teams to ensure unified data models.

Minimum Requirements

Develop Logical and physical data models

Conformance of data models to CDP enterprise data model

Adherence to data architecture standards.

Adherence to data governance standards.

Serve as an interface between business analysts and technical teams.

Provide input to technical implementation documents for all levels of curation from Level 0 to Level 4.

Assist with testing and validation of data ingestion pipelines.

Degree in IT. Data modelling certifications will be preferable

Minimum 5 years in a data-centric environment working in either SQL Data-Warehousing, Analytics or as a dedicated Data-Modeller.

Above average TSQL and SQL server skills.

Logical, and Physical Data-Modelling Expertise.

Experience with Forward and Reverse Engineering of Existing Databases.

Good understanding of Star Schemas, Snowflake Schemas, and Kymbal Methodology.

Skilled at formulating Dimensions, measures and attributes and building multi-dimensional models.

Experienced with metadata-modelling.

Experience with Data-Governance principles and Data-Cleansing.

Experienced at key-formulation: primary keys, foreign-keys, alternate-keys, surrogate-keys, indexes, delta-control.

Experience of working with Data-Modelling tools.

Some exposure to Cloud computing.

Exposure to mining production and operations data would be beneficial

Learn more/Apply for this position