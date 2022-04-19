Senior Project Manager

The Role: Our client, a major player in the energy and chemical industry is looking for a Senior Project Manager who is willing to work on a 9 months contract position.

The Senior Project Manager??s main role will be the management of the company’s CRM implementation to ensure that a high-quality system is delivered according to both best practices and expectations within cost, quality, time and budgets agreed upon by the CRM Steering Committee.

Skills and Experience: Experience required:

SAP CRM

SAP SD/other

AzureDevOps

Key Competencies:

Scrum Master / AGILEPM accreditation

PRINCE2 accreditation

Project Manager / PMBOK accreditation

Implementation of large SAP project/s in a Corporate environment

Understand the Engage to Deliver processes as per the company IM Modernization strategy (Agile Delivery Methodology) and New ways of working

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

Co-ordinating between the service providers and business stakeholders.

Co-ordinating between the service providers and company stakeholders to accelerate requests and interactions between the groups such as issues around access to company??s systems and data migration.

Manage delivery of all the tracks in the project

Manage risk and defect register

Provide regular project updates to all key stakeholders from company including consultation with key steering stakeholders and relaying this guidance back to the service providers

Managing availability of company stakeholders alongside the service providers to ensure the correct people are engaged at the right time

Managing service providers by closely managing their adherence to the contracted SLAs and delivery upon the agreed mandate and deliverables

Ensuring the expected quality standards are met regarding all aspects of the project from initial requirements analysis to final testing and deployment

Providing support, guidance and assurance over the service providers across all phases of the project.

Supporting the understanding and gathering business requirements, process mapping and analysis

Supporting and verifying the translation to functional and technical requirements as well as development of the system blueprint

Coordinating testing and ensuring this has been conducted satisfactorily

Coordinating training and ensuring that all future users are trained to sufficient competency

Prepare reports for the Steering Committee

The Senior Project Manager will also be required to manage IT activities and deliverables

Supporting company IM in coordinating the final UAT

Ensuring the correct access to company??s network is given to the team

Managing the Transition Services Agreement and acting as a key point of contact between the company and the service providers with regards to adherence to the agreement by both parties.

Engaging in any company governance processes relating to the IT transition that may be necessary to carry out the delivery of requirements. This may include providing inputs at various stages in company??s IM project delivery framework (Engage2Deliver) as well as supporting management of change (MOC) applications.

Manage the Project Deliverables in terms of the company ITBM phased approach, ensuring that the project phases and governance (updating ITBM with the required documentation) are followed

Manage the Risk Register as well as Mitigations, and to ensure that scope changes are well managed

