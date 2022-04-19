Stewart van Graan to act as Altron chief executive

Stewart van Graan has been appointed as the executive chairman and acting chief executive of Altron effective from 1 July 2022 until 30 September 2022.

Mteto Nyati has stepped down from the position of chief executive effective 30 June 2022, having completed his five-year term for the Altron Group.

Van Graan is currently chairman of the Altron board and will act as chief executive while the search and recruitment process for a full-time incumbent continues.

Dr Phumla Mnganga will act as the lead independent director from 1 July 2022 until 30 September 2022.

Dr Mnganga is currently an independent non-executive director and will take up the new position with effect from 1 July 2022. The Lead Independent Director performs specific duties primarily aimed at strengthening the chair in line with the recommendations contained in the King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa 2016.

These duties include overseeing the evaluation of the chairman, being a sounding board for the chairman, being an avenue of communication for the other directors on any issues relating to the chairman, and chairing discussions and decision-making where the chair has a conflict of interest.