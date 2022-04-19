Technical Lead at Ntice Search

Our client, an established leader in the financial industry, is looking for a Technical Lead to join their team. This individual will be responsible for leading the Operations Platform development team, adding and maintaining features to their software and involved in all aspects of the software development process. The successful candidate needs to based in Cape Town, or open to relocating as our client does offer assistance.
Key Responsibilities
- Lead a team of developers
- Liaise with senior IT members in Cape Town and build software and processes accordingly
- Perform managerial tasks such as: career guidance, performance appraisals etc.
- Design clean and simple solutions
- Ensure that elegant robust code is written
- Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems
- Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors
- Ensure that unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components are written
- Ensure that build automation scripts are written
- Assist with analysis where required
Minimum Requirements
- At least 8 years’ worth of professional development experience
- Experience leading other software developers
- Line management
- Strong software design skills
- Strong understanding of software development process.
- Proficiency in a modern programming language (Scala or Golang preferred but not required)
- Experience in system integration, distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems
- Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing
Desired Skills:
- Technical
- Lead
- Software