Technical Lead at Ntice Search

Our client, an established leader in the financial industry, is looking for a Technical Lead to join their team. This individual will be responsible for leading the Operations Platform development team, adding and maintaining features to their software and involved in all aspects of the software development process. The successful candidate needs to based in Cape Town, or open to relocating as our client does offer assistance.

Key Responsibilities

Lead a team of developers

Liaise with senior IT members in Cape Town and build software and processes accordingly

Perform managerial tasks such as: career guidance, performance appraisals etc.

Design clean and simple solutions

Ensure that elegant robust code is written

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems

Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors

Ensure that unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components are written

Ensure that build automation scripts are written

Assist with analysis where required

Minimum Requirements

At least 8 years’ worth of professional development experience

Experience leading other software developers

Line management

Strong software design skills

Strong understanding of software development process.

Proficiency in a modern programming language (Scala or Golang preferred but not required)

Experience in system integration, distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems

Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Desired Skills:

Technical

Lead

Software

Learn more/Apply for this position