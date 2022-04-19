Technical Lead – GCP and Google Workspace at Ntice Search

My client, a leading retail company, are looking for a Technical Lead. This individual will live and breathe Google Cloud and Google Workspace. They will be an individual who can’t remember the world before Apps Script and how it allowed them to automate their lives. We want you to help our retailers reimagine the way they work and show them the power of the productivity tools at their disposal. This is a critical role in our digital transformation journey, ensuring we give our employees and clients the best service and support possible.

We are looking for someone with at least 7-8 years general software development experience, ideally within an agile development environment. You should previously have led a small team of developers and be comfortable operating in a customer-facing environment.

You should have the following in abundance:

Google Workspace

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Google Apps Script

JavaScript

Node.js

Bonus points for:

SQL and NoSQL

Data Studio Visualization

APIs & Integration Experience

Serverless (Cloud Functions)

Web Development

Mobile Development

Conversational User Interfaces (Dialogflow)

IT Budget Experience

This role involves soliciting and understanding business requirements and the ability to mobilise and train a small team to produce rapid and sustainable impactful solutions. You should have an ability to context-switch, a friendly, cheerful disposition while dealing with clients and plenty of patience when dealing with non-techy users.

