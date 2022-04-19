UX Designer

Role Description

As a UX Designer, you will make a significant impact on the interactive and visual experience of new web-based solutions, as well as mobile application solutions. Supporting Healthcare Providers with practice management, electronic health records and billing in the South African.

Roles and Responsibilities

Understand the needs of all stakeholders, as well as the business strategy, to create intuitive and convenient designs

Collaborate with Product Manager, Business Analyst, and business stakeholders to confirm business objectives and define user objectives & flows

Create personas, user journeys and use cases

Create research plans, moderate interviews/usability tests/focus groups to gather insights to further improve a new or existing design/feature

Create responsive wireframes and prototypes

Work with a design system to create and improve the user interface

Work closely with the development and QA team to ensure successful implementation of designs and that they adhere to the specified guidelines

Minimum Requirements

At least 3 years’ experience in User Research, UX and UI Design (finance or healthcare environment advantageous)

Relevant 3-year tertiary degree or diploma and, preferably but not essential Graphic design

UX design certificate or diploma

Demonstrable UX design thinking skills with a strong portfolio showing an end-to-end design process

Excellent visual, verbal, written and presentation skills to communicate concepts clearly to different audiences

Strong knowledge and good experience of user-centered design techniques, design principles and interaction design concepts

Experience with conducting user research and usability testing

Proven experience in wireframing and high-fidelity prototyping (Sketch, Figma, XD, InVision, Abstract, ProtoPie)

Basic understanding of HTML5, Java script and CSS to communicate and present

Creative mind-set and strong problem-solving skills

Good organisational and time management behaviour

Experience working in an Agile environment (Scrum preferably) advantageous

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment where timelines and requirements may change

Desired Skills:

