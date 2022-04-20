Business Intelligence Developer at Headhunters

Our client has a position available in their organization for a Business Intelligence Developer, based in Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 / Matric.
- Relevant IT Qualification.
- Minimum 2 years’ working with data, SQL and Reporting and Visualization Tools (essential).
- Query tuning and storage design for high-performance data access (desirable).
- ETL techniques and design (desirable).
- Understanding of SQL and RDBMS technology (MySQL, MS SQL Server, DB2).
- Analytic software applications (e.g. Microsoft SQL Reporting Services).
- Experience in BI tools.
- Data warehouse relational database design.
- Demonstrated detailed knowledge of BI areas including ETL design, analytics, reporting and data modelling.
- Knowledge of and experience in advanced excel.
- Knowledge of OLTP/OLAP systems, Dimensional Modelling, business rule transformations and data analysis.
- Communication and Interpersonal skills.
- Problem-solving skills.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Internal Processes:
- Design, develop and publish reports, letters, charts, and dashboards using various data sources, tools and systems – most notably MS SQL, MS SSRS and MS PowerBI.
- Liaise and collaborate with various stakeholders to extract, organize and analyze data and develop reports.
- Write queries to independently validate results of existing analytics and make recommendations.
- Translate stakeholder requirements into technical specifications for reports and applications.
- Develop feasible technical specifications and process flows for data provision activities in support of the development of business intelligence solutions.
- Evaluate performance of stored procedures and make recommendations for optimization.
- Contribute to the development of strategies to improve data mining and analysis.
- Collaborate with the business and technical resources necessary to fulfil BI activities.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritize requests.
- Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to optimize the solution.
- Maintain existing reports according to change requests approved by business.
Client:
- Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
- Deliver on service levels to ensure that expectations are managed.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
People:
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
- Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
Finance:
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
