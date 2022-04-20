Business Intelligence Developer at Headhunters

Our client has a position available in their organization for a Business Intelligence Developer, based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 / Matric.
  • Relevant IT Qualification.
  • Minimum 2 years’ working with data, SQL and Reporting and Visualization Tools (essential).
  • Query tuning and storage design for high-performance data access (desirable).
  • ETL techniques and design (desirable).
  • Understanding of SQL and RDBMS technology (MySQL, MS SQL Server, DB2).
  • Analytic software applications (e.g. Microsoft SQL Reporting Services).
  • Experience in BI tools.
  • Data warehouse relational database design.
  • Demonstrated detailed knowledge of BI areas including ETL design, analytics, reporting and data modelling.
  • Knowledge of and experience in advanced excel.
  • Knowledge of OLTP/OLAP systems, Dimensional Modelling, business rule transformations and data analysis.
  • Communication and Interpersonal skills.
  • Problem-solving skills.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Internal Processes:

  • Design, develop and publish reports, letters, charts, and dashboards using various data sources, tools and systems – most notably MS SQL, MS SSRS and MS PowerBI.
  • Liaise and collaborate with various stakeholders to extract, organize and analyze data and develop reports.
  • Write queries to independently validate results of existing analytics and make recommendations.
  • Translate stakeholder requirements into technical specifications for reports and applications.
  • Develop feasible technical specifications and process flows for data provision activities in support of the development of business intelligence solutions.
  • Evaluate performance of stored procedures and make recommendations for optimization.
  • Contribute to the development of strategies to improve data mining and analysis.
  • Collaborate with the business and technical resources necessary to fulfil BI activities.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritize requests.
  • Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to optimize the solution.
  • Maintain existing reports according to change requests approved by business.

Client:

  • Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service levels to ensure that expectations are managed.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

People:

  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.

Finance:

  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

