Data Analyst

Our client is a major player in the agricultural industry with nation wide operations. They are looking to appoint a Data Analyst on a six month fixed term contract in their Stellenbosch offices.

Responsible for Designing and implementing data capturing and processing systems that are efficient and sustainable, you will clean and normailse data for new projects and clients. You will scope and implement various projects as well as conduct standard and ad-hoc analysis and reporting. The continuous improvement of coding and reporting activities is also required.

To be considered for the role you will need an Industrial Engineering or Commerce degree with Data Analysis. Your technical ability will need to include R, advanced Exel, SQL, PowerBI or similar. Experience working in a similar role is essential. If this experience was gained working in the citrus,FMCG or retail industry it would be an advantage.

A competitive salary is on offer to the successful applicant.

Learn more/Apply for this position