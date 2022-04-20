We are looking for a full-stack web developer to join our dynamic team.
You will be responsible for maintaining and expanding the system from its current form to include new features (including data analytics/machine learning).
You will be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. Edge-to-cloud.
As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.
Responsibilities
- Work with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions
- Design client-side and server-side architecture
- Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
- Write effective APIs
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
- Create security and data protection settings
- Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design
- Write technical documentation
- Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software
Requirements
- Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
- Experience developing desktop and mobile applications
- Familiarity with common stacks
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery)
- Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. C#, Java, Python, Golang) and JavaScript frameworks (e.g. [URL Removed] Node.js)
- Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB), web servers (e.g. Apache) and UI/UX design
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills
- Great attention to detail
- Organizational skills
- An analytical mind
- Degree in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field
Core Technologies:
Backend Technologies:
- Typescript
- JS (Express.JS)
- Golang
- Microservices Architecture (Docker based)
- RabbitMQ
- MQTT
- Apache
Front-End Technologies:
- JS
- WebSockets
Database Technologies:
- PostgreSQL
- MongoDB
Devops:
- Agile/SDLC
- Git
- Jenkins
- Prometheus
Desired Skills:
- Full stack
- Javascript
- MongoDB
- TypeScript
- Express.js
- Javascript Framework
- Golang
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric