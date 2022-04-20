Full Stack Developer

We are looking for a full-stack web developer to join our dynamic team.

You will be responsible for maintaining and expanding the system from its current form to include new features (including data analytics/machine learning).

You will be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. Edge-to-cloud.

As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.

Responsibilities

Work with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions

Design client-side and server-side architecture

Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

Write effective APIs

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Create security and data protection settings

Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design

Write technical documentation

Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software

Requirements

Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role

Experience developing desktop and mobile applications

Familiarity with common stacks

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery)

Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. C#, Java, Python, Golang) and JavaScript frameworks (e.g. [URL Removed] Node.js)

Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB), web servers (e.g. Apache) and UI/UX design

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Great attention to detail

Organizational skills

An analytical mind

Degree in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field

Core Technologies:

Backend Technologies:

Typescript

JS (Express.JS)

Golang

Microservices Architecture (Docker based)

RabbitMQ

MQTT

Apache

Front-End Technologies:

JS

WebSockets

Database Technologies:

PostgreSQL

MongoDB

Devops:

Agile/SDLC

Git

Jenkins

Prometheus

Desired Skills:

Full stack

Javascript

MongoDB

TypeScript

Express.js

Javascript Framework

Golang

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

