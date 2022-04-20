Full Stack Developer

Apr 20, 2022

We are looking for a full-stack web developer to join our dynamic team.
You will be responsible for maintaining and expanding the system from its current form to include new features (including data analytics/machine learning).
You will be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. Edge-to-cloud.
As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.
Responsibilities

  • Work with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions
  • Design client-side and server-side architecture
  • Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design
  • Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
  • Write effective APIs
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
  • Create security and data protection settings
  • Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design
  • Write technical documentation
  • Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software

Requirements

  • Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
  • Experience developing desktop and mobile applications
  • Familiarity with common stacks
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery)
  • Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. C#, Java, Python, Golang) and JavaScript frameworks (e.g. [URL Removed] Node.js)
  • Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB), web servers (e.g. Apache) and UI/UX design
  • Excellent communication and teamwork skills
  • Great attention to detail
  • Organizational skills
  • An analytical mind
  • Degree in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field

Core Technologies:
Backend Technologies:

  • Typescript
  • JS (Express.JS)
  • Golang
  • Microservices Architecture (Docker based)
  • RabbitMQ
  • MQTT
  • Apache

Front-End Technologies:

  • JS
  • WebSockets

Database Technologies:

  • PostgreSQL
  • MongoDB

Devops:

  • Agile/SDLC
  • Git
  • Jenkins
  • Prometheus

Desired Skills:

  • Full stack
  • Javascript
  • MongoDB
  • TypeScript
  • Express.js
  • Javascript Framework
  • Golang

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position