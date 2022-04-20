IIoT ThingWorx Developer

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- The incumbent’s role is that of a specialist responsible for back-end application development on the IIOT platform.
- This involves process modelling, application development, Configuration & Scripting and Customization for the deployment of IIOT solutions.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- IT Software Engineering Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma
Experience & Skills
- Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in an IIOT software development role
- Platform (IOT platform Industrial Internet of Things)
- CSS, MSSQL, JavaScript, Java, Docker
- Experience in the Mining/Industrial sector
- Business Analyst capabilities
- IIOT Solution Development (Industrial will be advantageous) – 2 years’ experience
- Full Stack Developer
- Process engineering background would be beneficial
- Valid Driver’s Licence and must have own vehicle for work travel
Duties
- The main duties of this position are listed below, and applicants will be required to demonstrate that they are able to perform these duties throughout a vigorous selection process.
- Pre-sales Solution Requirements
- Analyse client requirements and contribute to the design of the required PTC Solutions, inputting into the scope of work (SOW) and business case
- Provide input into the design and definition of the Proof-of-Concept exercise and analysis
- Build the Proof-of-Concept solution
- Project Initiation and Implementation
- Design, configure, and customise functional and technical system requirements, aligned with client needs
- Configure the integration between the ThingWorx IoT Platform, PLC, SCADA and other enterprise software applications and databases using Web Services, REST, SQL, and other related development tools (JAVA)
- Complete solution testing that covers various user cases and scenarios aligned with business unit processes
- Perform final system testing, verification, and validation to ensure optimal functionality and user experience
- Manage customer adoption to ensure proper usage of and business returns from ThingWorx IoT software
- Training and mentoring to ensure user adoption
- Complete consulting work on or off-site as needed on an ad-hoc basis or as part of an agreed SOW
- Report on project balance scorecard measures of improvements achieved
- Solution Maintenance and Customer Support
- Identify, troubleshoot, and proactively resolve incidents and problems within the solutions
- Develop new or enhanced methods and techniques to continuously improve the system performance
- Perform system diagnostics, troubleshooting and ongoing day-to-day system maintenance
- Provide end user support of the software
- Support customer satisfaction initiatives by creating reference accounts, documenting Return on Investments, etc.,
- Technical report writing and documentation
- New business
- Contribute to the growth of 1WORX’s business revenue stream in the assigned opportunities through supporting and identifying new initiatives related to software, services, training and maintenance (support)
Personal Attributes
- Outstanding technical skills
- Strong sense of ownership
- Exceptional Analytical and Problem-solving ability
- Target and Goal orientated
- Ability to work under pressure and extreme time constraints
- Process driven, meticulous and thorough
- Analytical and detail-oriented skills
- Confident and energetic
- Fast, continuous learner
- Sound ability to interact and communicate effectively with people at all organisational levels.
- Self-Motivated and Ability to multi-task
- Team player
Desired Skills:
- IT
- CSS
- MSSQL
- JavaScript
- Java
- Docker
- Mining
- Full Stack Developer
- Industrial
- PLC
- Scada
- REST
- IIOT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree