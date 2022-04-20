Information Coordinator

R 17 000 per month

Are you a confident and articulate communicator and can you speak fluently in both English and Afrikaans?

Our client is seeking an Information Co-ordinator based in Port Elizabeth to manage and coordinate information to assist the development of strategic decision support tools which facilitates critical decision making.

Responsibilities:

Develop, improve, and maintain databases (ERP System)

Assists with review of the development of decision support tools.

Assist with information required for the development and release of advertising, promotion, and customer communication material.

Assist with the collection of information in the field to assist the improvement of operations.

Support the Customer Service Unit with information to manage their key customer relationships and markets.

Support the Executive Committee with ad hoc requests to support critical decision making.

Design and implementation of communication activities to generate information from the supply chain with a focus on understanding the various stakeholder perspectives and needs.

Analysis of internal marketing and communication objectives in line with the most applicable reporting data to interpret impact of focus item.

Research organisations, supply chains and collaborations of interest to the organization and provide detailed reports with key findings and observations.

Ensure market information driving business opportunity analysis is available in an easy to-use manner whilst ensuring the integrity of the data is not compromised as well as aligned with key industry statistics.

Requirements:

1 – 3 years work experience in similar role.

Fluent in both English and Afrikaans.

Diploma or Certificate in Information-, Systems-, Project- or Logistics Management. and Diploma or Certificate in Business Management, Economics, Communication will be beneficial.

Experience in audit, process flow or systems development would be beneficial.

Geographical Information System experience would be beneficial.

Computer literacy (Excel, Word, Outlook, Database Management)

Valid SA driver’s license required.

Please send your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 25 April 2022

