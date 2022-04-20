Information Coordinator

Information Co-ordinator
R 17 000 per month
Are you a confident and articulate communicator and can you speak fluently in both English and Afrikaans?
Our client is seeking an Information Co-ordinator based in Port Elizabeth to manage and coordinate information to assist the development of strategic decision support tools which facilitates critical decision making.
Responsibilities:
- Develop, improve, and maintain databases (ERP System)
- Assists with review of the development of decision support tools.
- Assist with information required for the development and release of advertising, promotion, and customer communication material.
- Assist with the collection of information in the field to assist the improvement of operations.
- Support the Customer Service Unit with information to manage their key customer relationships and markets.
- Support the Executive Committee with ad hoc requests to support critical decision making.
- Design and implementation of communication activities to generate information from the supply chain with a focus on understanding the various stakeholder perspectives and needs.
- Analysis of internal marketing and communication objectives in line with the most applicable reporting data to interpret impact of focus item.
- Research organisations, supply chains and collaborations of interest to the organization and provide detailed reports with key findings and observations.
- Ensure market information driving business opportunity analysis is available in an easy to-use manner whilst ensuring the integrity of the data is not compromised as well as aligned with key industry statistics.
Requirements:
- 1 – 3 years work experience in similar role.
- Fluent in both English and Afrikaans.
- Diploma or Certificate in Information-, Systems-, Project- or Logistics Management. and Diploma or Certificate in Business Management, Economics, Communication will be beneficial.
- Experience in audit, process flow or systems development would be beneficial.
- Geographical Information System experience would be beneficial.
- Computer literacy (Excel, Word, Outlook, Database Management)
- Valid SA driver’s license required.
Please send your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 25 April 2022
