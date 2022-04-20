IT Service Delivery Manager

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS IN THE INTERIM A CONTRACT POSITION WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF BECOMING A PERMANENT POSITION TO THE SUITABLE CANDIDATE. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience

ITIL V3/4 and Project Management Certifications.

IT Diploma or degree preferable.

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in IT including Cloud fundamentals.

Minimum of 6 years’ hands-on experience in IT service management preferably in the financial services industry.

Demonstratable competence in delivering projects.

Experience in implementing a ITSM solution such as ServiceNow.

Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills with an ability to confidently interact at all management levels.

Customer-service orientated with the ability to work efficiently and building trusted relationships in a federated company structure.

Excellent administrative and coordination skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and thrive under pressure.

Team player with excellent interpersonal skills.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with various IT functions to formalise and operationalise a service delivery framework, an integrated set of ITSM processes and CMDB based on ITIL.

Engage with ITSM vendor and project manage the implementation and operationalisation of an ITSM platform.

Formalise and implement vendor SLAs and internal OLAs.

Train ITSM stakeholders on ITSM process and using the ITSM platform.

Act as the single point of contact and assume responsibility for service requests. Mobilise and coordinate the IT resources required to fulfil service requests including service catalogues, incident management, event, management, problem management, change management, IT and Cloud platform service requirements, etc. Escalate unresolve issues.

Monitor and ensure services are delivery in line with SLA and OLA performance objectives and targets.

Understand and interpret business unit dynamics and needs to provide optimal delivery of services.

Manage business unit expectations in relation to services, priorities, and delivery timeframes.

Develop and maintain effective and trusted relationships with business units, IT functions and external vendors that provide IT services.

