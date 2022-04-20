IT Service Management Systems Administrator at Imperial Logistics

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed]

Imperial Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Job Function

The ITSM administrator provides functional and system administration for the IT Service Management system (ITSM) and continuously improving the system to align with Service integration objectives.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the development (system enhancements), implementation, automation and sustained support of the IT Service Management system.

Required to configure, develop, and support the below functions withing the ITSM tool:

Service request and Incident management

Service catalogues

Service Level agreements

Problem management

Change Management

Knowledge Management

Responsible for creating reports linked to KPI’s analytics.

Responsible to assist with integration with other solutions

Responsible to align system functionality with ITIL 4 best practices and align with service integration objectives

Responsible for keeping the solution updated to the latest version

Responsible to continually improve the ITSM solution

Responsible for the continual onboarding or IMPERIAL logistics IT departments; the goal is to ensure that all IT entities are using one ITSM solution.

Ensure all duties, administration and record keeping activities are completed timeously and in accordance with relevant policies & procedures

Develop and track continuous improvement KPIs / metrics

Ensure all duties, administration and record keeping activities are completed timeously and in accordance with relevant policies & procedures

Minimum Qualifications:

ITIL 4 Foundation

Level 01: ManageEngine Certified Product Associate (MECPA)

Minimum Experience:

5 Years of ITSM administration experience

Behavioural Competencies:

Analysing

Delivering results & meeting customer expectations

Planning & Organising

Writing & reporting

Presenting & communicating information

Following instructions & procedures

Working with people

Technical Competencies:

ManageEngine system administration

Knowledge of Active Directory

Proficient troubleshooting skills and ability

We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting and as such preference will be given to candidates who fall within our equity targets. Should you not have received a response within 4 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Troubleshooting

ITIL

Analysing

Writing and Reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position