IT SUPPORT TECHNICIAN at NBC

Duties & Responsibilities

An exciting opportunity has become available for a Support IT technician to join the ranks of a medium sized company in Durban.

The successful candidate should be able to troubleshoot and repair desktop infrastructure (e.g. PC’s, laptops, network etc) and assist with software related problems on Microsoft networks and should be willing to learn currently used software and related databases to produce reporting.

The ideal candidate should:

Be a well-groomed, punctual and approachable individual with excellent people-skills

Have proven IT background and experience with desktop applications & hardware

Be able to work alone or with minimal supervision

Have good time managements skills

Be good at problem solving, diagnosing and troubleshooting skills

Key responsibilities:

Printer Support

Network support

Microsoft Office 365 support

Microsoft Teams support

LaptopPC installations

Provide remote support of offsite users

Mobile phone Support

Working on Windows Server Environments from Server 2012 to 2016

VoIP telephones

Database reports and changes

Education & Work Experience:

A+, N+ or MCSA qualifications will be an added advantage

SQL Server

Access Database

Office 365

At least 1 years working experience

CV’S containing references should be addressed to The Regional Secretary – KZN Chamber.

Please email your CV including Salary expectation to: [Email Address Removed] by 04 May 2022. Should you not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Communication skills –

Problem analysis and assessment –

Judgement and problem solving –

Work and time management –

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy –

Initiative –

Stress tolerance –

Teamwork and collaboration

