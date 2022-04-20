IT SUPPORT TECHNICIAN at NBC

Duties & Responsibilities
An exciting opportunity has become available for a Support IT technician to join the ranks of a medium sized company in Durban.
The successful candidate should be able to troubleshoot and repair desktop infrastructure (e.g. PC’s, laptops, network etc) and assist with software related problems on Microsoft networks and should be willing to learn currently used software and related databases to produce reporting.
The ideal candidate should:
- Be a well-groomed, punctual and approachable individual with excellent people-skills
- Have proven IT background and experience with desktop applications & hardware
- Be able to work alone or with minimal supervision
- Have good time managements skills
- Be good at problem solving, diagnosing and troubleshooting skills
Key responsibilities:
- Printer Support
- Network support
- Microsoft Office 365 support
- Microsoft Teams support
- LaptopPC installations
- Provide remote support of offsite users
- Mobile phone Support
- Working on Windows Server Environments from Server 2012 to 2016
- VoIP telephones
- Database reports and changes
Education & Work Experience:
- A+, N+ or MCSA qualifications will be an added advantage
- SQL Server
- Access Database
- Office 365
- At least 1 years working experience
CV’S containing references should be addressed to The Regional Secretary – KZN Chamber.
Please email your CV including Salary expectation to: [Email Address Removed] by 04 May 2022. Should you not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Communication skills –
- Problem analysis and assessment –
- Judgement and problem solving –
- Work and time management –
- Attention to detail and high level of accuracy –
- Initiative –
- Stress tolerance –
- Teamwork and collaboration