Land Rights Developer

A well known renewable energy company is seeking an experienced Land Rights individual to be based in Cape Town.
Remuneration for this role is going to based on experience and will be market related. You can expect benefits like contribution towards pension, 100% medical aid cover, gap cover for the family, free lunches and working a hybrid model of 2 days in office.
The role is dedicated to project site acquisition, obtaining community buy-in and driving these projects to permit ready status.
Responsibilities:
- Drafting, negotiating, and signing lease agreements and servitude or option agreements with landowners
- Drafting, negotiating, and signing addenda to any agreements above based on input from third parties, permitting conditions etc.
- Engaging with and updating landowners on a regular basis regarding development process
- Committed to maintaining good relationships with all of the landowners the company interacts with
Other:
- Obtaining various permits required for projects such as SALA, land use, CAA, MPRDA section 53, water use authorisations etc.
- Assisting the company’s environmental team with running EIA’s, and BA’s for relevant connection environmental authorisations
- Assist with bid preparations and miscellaneous tasks required to reach financial close
General:
- Accurate reporting on progress, challenges etc. to the team and management
- Networking with peers, industry bodies (SAVIA, SAWEA), attending conferences etc.
Educational Requirements:
- Formal recognized qualification in Town and Regional Planning
Experience:
- Ideally you will have a good understanding on renewable energy projects and their development
- Must have ideally worked previously for a South African Project Developer
- Must have planning or environmental / spatial background
- Must have a min of 2 years’ experience in negotiating and signing of project leases and/or options
- Experience with project development in general with excellent understanding of the required permitting processes
- Be fluent in English and Afrikaans
- Experience liaising with farming communities essential
- Be willing and able to travel extensively across South Africa, including long-distance travel by car / plane
- Be comfortable with drafting and amending lengthy legal contracts
- Have excellent sale, negotiation and problem-solving skills
- Be able to work autonomously with an eye for attention to detail and have excellent presentation skills
Desired Skills:
- Land Rights
- Land Right Developer
- Town Planning
- Land Permitting
- Regional Town Planner
- Renewable Energy
- AutoCAD
- Afrikaans
- Project Development
- Business Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma