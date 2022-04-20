Land Rights Developer

A well known renewable energy company is seeking an experienced Land Rights individual to be based in Cape Town.

Remuneration for this role is going to based on experience and will be market related. You can expect benefits like contribution towards pension, 100% medical aid cover, gap cover for the family, free lunches and working a hybrid model of 2 days in office.

The role is dedicated to project site acquisition, obtaining community buy-in and driving these projects to permit ready status.

Responsibilities:

Drafting, negotiating, and signing lease agreements and servitude or option agreements with landowners

Drafting, negotiating, and signing addenda to any agreements above based on input from third parties, permitting conditions etc.

Engaging with and updating landowners on a regular basis regarding development process

Committed to maintaining good relationships with all of the landowners the company interacts with

Other:

Obtaining various permits required for projects such as SALA, land use, CAA, MPRDA section 53, water use authorisations etc.

Assisting the company’s environmental team with running EIA’s, and BA’s for relevant connection environmental authorisations

Assist with bid preparations and miscellaneous tasks required to reach financial close

General:

Accurate reporting on progress, challenges etc. to the team and management

Networking with peers, industry bodies (SAVIA, SAWEA), attending conferences etc.

Educational Requirements:

Formal recognized qualification in Town and Regional Planning

Experience:

Ideally you will have a good understanding on renewable energy projects and their development

Must have ideally worked previously for a South African Project Developer

Must have planning or environmental / spatial background

Must have a min of 2 years’ experience in negotiating and signing of project leases and/or options

Experience with project development in general with excellent understanding of the required permitting processes

Be fluent in English and Afrikaans

Experience liaising with farming communities essential

Be willing and able to travel extensively across South Africa, including long-distance travel by car / plane

Be comfortable with drafting and amending lengthy legal contracts

Have excellent sale, negotiation and problem-solving skills

Be able to work autonomously with an eye for attention to detail and have excellent presentation skills

Desired Skills:

Land Rights

Land Right Developer

Town Planning

Land Permitting

Regional Town Planner

Renewable Energy

AutoCAD

Afrikaans

Project Development

Business Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

