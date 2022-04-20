.NET Developer

Apr 20, 2022

Do you love developing key projects? Is building quality code your passion? Do you want a new challenge? Look no further because this may be just the opportunity for you!

Required Experience:

  • Sc. Computer Science or a relevant qualification
  • A minimum of 8 years’ experience in web/ software development
  • Extensive experience using Github, AWS, ASP.Net Core and C# is essential
  • Experience using SQL and NodeJS is essential
  • JavaScript and TypeScript experience is essential
  • Experience with Abstract, Reusability and Generics are a must
  • RESTful API experience is a must
  • Must be a SA citizen
  • Must reside in Cape Town
  • Must have a valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

