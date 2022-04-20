.NET Developer

Do you love developing key projects? Is building quality code your passion? Do you want a new challenge? Look no further because this may be just the opportunity for you!
Required Experience:
- Sc. Computer Science or a relevant qualification
- A minimum of 8 years’ experience in web/ software development
- Extensive experience using Github, AWS, ASP.Net Core and C# is essential
- Experience using SQL and NodeJS is essential
- JavaScript and TypeScript experience is essential
- Experience with Abstract, Reusability and Generics are a must
- RESTful API experience is a must
- Must be a SA citizen
- Must reside in Cape Town
- Must have a valid driver’s license
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- ASP.NET