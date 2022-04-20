Solutions Architect

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU ARE IN A PERMANENT POSITION AND ENSURE THAT YOU QUALIFY IN FULL FOR THE POSITION.

Degree or Diploma with 10 years related experience.

TOGAF (Foundation and Practitioner)

ArchiMate

Azure Certified Cloud Architect

The individual will be responsible for the creation, maintenance and management of IT solution architecture models and their lower-level components. They are also required to interpret, use, and apply information contained within IT architecture to inform a range of business improvement activities, particularly those involved in the design, development, enhancement, and maintenance of IT projects.

The primary role of the Solution Architect is to ensure that the respective business, application, data, and technology perspectives are in line with the organisation’s technology and governance strategies, policies, and standards.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Primary responsibility for defining architecture for the enterprise. The architect should operate at the business, application, data and technology levels of the TOGAF domains.

Designs complex systems at the component level, makes strategic technology choices, and directly supervises the quality of designs and implementation inside and between components. Influence development managers to ensure appropriate levels of quality on owned architecture(s).

Collaborates effectively with peer architects to solve complex problems spanning their respective areas and resolves technological disagreement with informed, rational debate.

Research, collaborate, and liaise with 3rd party vendors to develop innovative solutions to complex problems.

Document and communicate the architecture landscape and roadmap to achieving it.

Facilitate the development and evolution of the architecture and global governance processes.

Facilitate the process for approving architecture designs.

Arbitrates disagreements among engineers and make decisions where needed without damaging relationships.

Coaches, mentors, and delegates to software architects and developers to facilitate their development.

Consulting on development and implementation projects across the group.

Facilitate JAD sessions

Document As-Is and To-Be capabilities – Process/People/Technology

– Process/People/Technology Facilitate cloud roadmap and responsible for Life Solutions journey to the cloud (Azure).

Architect Applications, systems, and databases for Azure.

Experience:



Experience in relevant technologies (particularly Microsoft technologies), development, design, architecture, and modelling processes

Domain knowledge of insurance systems and pertinent technologies.

Experience in Azure cloud architecture – applications and systems architected for the cloud.

Web Services and API design, integration, hosting and security.

Experience in evaluating third party solutions for security, privacy and fit for purpose.

Experience in modelling As-Is and To-Be – identifying gaps and solutions to closing those gaps.

Competencies – Strategic and Marketing

Consulting frameworks

Understanding of business strategy and IT alignment and

Insurance industry experience and good understanding of the industry, competition, and processes.

Competencies – Behavioural

High tolerance of ambiguity

High abstract reasoning and envisioning

Creative initiator who seeks new and innovative solutions to problems

Strong written and verbal communication

Completor, Initiator, Assertive, Resourcer, Conflict management, Goal directed

Competencies – Human Resource and Leadership

Stakeholder management, negotiation and conflict management

Strong decision-making and action-orientation

Mentoring and teaching of junior developers and development teams

Presentation skills and consulting for technical and business teams

Learn more/Apply for this position