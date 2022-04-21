Agile IT Project Manager at Mediro ICT

A company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Project Manager to join their team on a contract until December 2022 (Renewable), working from home/office. The candidate is required to, oversee the planning and implementation of an entire project. Manage resources, schedules, and finances and adhere to governance guidelines throughout the full system development life cycle. This also includes management of issues, risks, and project change requests to ensure successful and on-time project delivery. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Understand required portfolio outputs and how own work contributes
- Make recommendations on how to improve required work outputs
- Problem-solve as a sequence of task steps
- Comply with policy and work frameworks
- To identify and resolve exceptions and escalations
- Must have very good project planning and management skills and the ability to develop and manage changes and implementations
- Must have strong client orientation and excellent relationship skills
- The candidate will need the ability to prioritize and multitask
- Excellent oral/written communication skills as well as financial acumen
- Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills
- Previous experience with clarizen, sap, and Microsoft products advantageous
- Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full implementation from initiation to deployment for one major or several minor initiatives simultaneously
- Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, external vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks, and issues
- Monitor, track, and control outcomes to resolve issues, conflicts, dependencies, and critical path deliverables
- Define success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout the project and program life cycle
- Ensure that projects and programs are proceeding according to scope, schedule, budget, and quality standards
- Manage project and program issues and risks to mitigate the impact on baseline
- Manage all aspects of multiple related projects to ensure the overall program is aligned to and directly supports the achievement of strategic objectives
- Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment demonstrating teamwork, innovation, and excellence
- Understand interdependencies between technology, operations, and business needs
- Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals while maintaining alignment with industry best practices
- Participate and/or drive feasibility studies, vendor selections, and proposals for evaluation by appropriate key stakeholders
- Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations to various audiences, including the project team, sponsors, CIO, and key stakeholders
- Extensive understanding of project and program management principles, methods, and techniques
Minimum Requirements
Contractors Requirements:
- Previous Mining / Engineering / Gas & Petroleum sector experience
- Own vehicle & Valid license
- Own laptop & stable internet at home
Minimum Qualifications:
- Minimum of 4-year tertiary qualification (e.g., BBusSci, Bcom Information Systems/Informatics, Bcom Bus Mgt, or BSc Eng, BEng), Degree/Diploma Project Management
- PMI/Prince2 Certification and/or PMBOK
- Agile/SCRUM Master Certification (Advantageous)
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in a similar role. (Including experience in managing resources, and facilitation with technical teams and stakeholders).
Minimum Experience:
- Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques, and tools
- Highly numerate, with strong financial management
- Strong supplier & people management skills
- Advantageous if you have experience in the mining industry
- The specific IM field, controls, and risk mitigation
- The Region IM objectives and outputs
- Provides a consistent outstanding role model for safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety