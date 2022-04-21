Apprentice Technician at Kia Empangeni

Apr 21, 2022

Kia Empangeni is looking for an aspiring motor vehicle technician to join its workshop team. This exciting opportunity will give the qualifying candidate the opportunity to become a qualified motor vehicle technician.
The ideal candidate must:

  • Have attention to detail
  • Have excellent organizational skills
  • Be an excellent problem solver
  • Have the ability to learn new tasks quickly
  • Be able to perform high quality work under pressure
  • Be technically minded
  • Be in good health and have sober and clean habits
  • Have excellent communication skills, both verbal and in writing
  • Have the ability to utilise a wide aray of electronic devices and communication platforms
  • Have a sound foundation of basic mechanical knowledge
  • Have a pro active mindset
  • Have a valid drivers license
  • Have a matric certificate with a minimum of 50% for maths and science

We are ideally seeking an applicant who resides within the Empangeni / Richards Bay area. Any previous mechanical work experience or tertiary education will be advantageous.

We are a MIBCO member, remuneration throughout the apprentice levels will therefore be in line with their recommended salary scale.

In order to apply please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Technical
  • Problem Solving
  • Organized
  • Commucation
  • Electrical
  • Attention to detail
  • Proactive
  • quick learner
  • mechanical

Learn more/Apply for this position