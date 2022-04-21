Apprentice Technician at Kia Empangeni

Kia Empangeni is looking for an aspiring motor vehicle technician to join its workshop team. This exciting opportunity will give the qualifying candidate the opportunity to become a qualified motor vehicle technician.

The ideal candidate must:

Have attention to detail

Have excellent organizational skills

Be an excellent problem solver

Have the ability to learn new tasks quickly

Be able to perform high quality work under pressure

Be technically minded

Be in good health and have sober and clean habits

Have excellent communication skills, both verbal and in writing

Have the ability to utilise a wide aray of electronic devices and communication platforms

Have a sound foundation of basic mechanical knowledge

Have a pro active mindset

Have a valid drivers license

Have a matric certificate with a minimum of 50% for maths and science

We are ideally seeking an applicant who resides within the Empangeni / Richards Bay area. Any previous mechanical work experience or tertiary education will be advantageous.

We are a MIBCO member, remuneration throughout the apprentice levels will therefore be in line with their recommended salary scale.

In order to apply please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Technical

Problem Solving

Organized

Commucation

Electrical

Attention to detail

Proactive

quick learner

mechanical

