Epyc processors enable hybrid cloud with Oracle

AMD has announced the expansion of the AMD Epyc processor footprint within the cloud ecosystem, powering the new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) E4 Dense instances.

These new instances are part of the Oracle Cloud VMware Solution offerings, enable customers to build and run a hybrid-cloud environment for their VMware-based workloads.

Based on 3rd Gen AMD Epyc processors, the new E4 Dense instances expand the AMD Epyc presence at OCI and are made to support memory and storage intense VMware workloads.

The E4 Dense instances utilize the core density and performance capabilities of Epyc processors to provide customers a fast path to a cloud environment, enabling similar performance and advanced security features through enabling the AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) security feature for VMware workloads that they have on-premises.

“We’ve experienced the fantastic capabilities of AMD Epyc processors with our E3 and E4 compute instances, and now with E4 Dense, we’re expanding EPYC into the hybrid cloud environment for our customers that need flexibility for size, storage and memory performance for VMware solutions,” says Bev Crair, senior vice-president: compute at Oracle. “In simple terms, the E4 Dense instances and AMD Epyc processors help customers take full advantage of industry-leading OCI compute shapes with the same familiar and certified VMware tooling on-premises, providing a more effective path to the public cloud.”

“AMD Epyc processors provide VMware customers with outstanding performance and enhanced security for VMware vSphere, VMware vSAN, and other VMware offerings,” says Krish Prasad, senior vice-president and GM: cloud infrastructure business group at VMware. “With the support of EPYC processors on Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, our customers can get the capabilities and experience they’ve had on-premises, in a flexible and performant cloud.”

“AMD Epyc processors continue to showcase leading performance, versatility and capabilities across numerous types of cloud workloads and environments,” says Dan McNamara, senior vice-president and GM: Epyc business at AMD. “Now, with 3rd Gen EPYC processors powering this new Oracle Cloud VMware Solution offering, we are opening the door for our customers to create a hybrid cloud offering that provides impressive performance for memory and storage intense VMware workloads, while continuing to deliver the flexibility and security capabilities they have come to expect from Epyc in the cloud.”

With E4 Dense and VMware, customers can now deploy a hybrid cloud environment that is tailored to their specific workload with 32-, 64-, 128- core configurations, that have 3,5-times the memory and 3.5x the storage per host when compared with other offerings.