Infrastructure Architect (Contract)

Qualifications
- 8+ Years of relevant technology and management experience.
- Experience in full IT lifecycle including Change and Risk Management, Infrastructure Architecture, Service Delivery, and Software Development.
- Experience with frameworks and standards such as ISO27001, NIST, ITIL, and COBIT.
- Proven experience managing high-quality teams within an operations and development organization.
- Strong understanding of technical architecture, design, and delivery of Enterprise and Cloud technologies.
- Technical design and integration experience within a large division/organization.
- Comprehensive background knowledge of cloud architecture platforms such as AWS, Azure
- Must be assertive with good communication skills at all levels.
- It would be advantageous to have Enterprise Licensing skills
Requirements
- Assist with the development and execution of the Information Technology (IT) Strategy.
- Manage and drive delivery of the IT Strategy with the Business, Technology, and Development teams and external partners.
- Develop and promote solid Infrastructure architecture standards and practices throughout the Group.
- Develop cloud design principles and policies to drive consistency.
- Promote security principles in areas such as infrastructure, applications, cloud technologies, and endpoint computing.
- Establish suitable governance frameworks to guide and govern technology consumption, adoption, and management activities.
- Advise management in relation to information security issues, processes, products, and services.
- Define and manage IT policies and strategies based on future expectations and historical trends.
- Track and manage budgets for IT strategy, projects, and operations.
- Oversee design and operations changes to ensure alignment of development solutions and architecture to best practice.
- Research and evaluate emerging technologies including cloud and Anything-as-a-Service.
- Continuously analyze technologies, suppliers, and processes to drive efficiency and inform business decisions.
- Review and manage contracts and agreements with service providers and vendors.
- Plan, create, and implement innovative technology.
- Ensure all initiatives are aligned to defined business needs.
- An instrumental part of devising ICT strategy.
- Improved infrastructure.
- Team member providing input towards the setting of operational budgets and forecasts.
- Function as Technical Lead across multiple projects: datacentre refresh, disaster recovery.
- The draft scope of works across ICT project delivery.
- Identify technical solutions to address issues affecting business performance.