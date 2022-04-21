Infrastructure Architect (Contract)

Apr 21, 2022

Qualifications

  • 8+ Years of relevant technology and management experience.
  • Experience in full IT lifecycle including Change and Risk Management, Infrastructure Architecture, Service Delivery, and Software Development.
  • Experience with frameworks and standards such as ISO27001, NIST, ITIL, and COBIT.
  • Proven experience managing high-quality teams within an operations and development organization.
  • Strong understanding of technical architecture, design, and delivery of Enterprise and Cloud technologies.
  • Technical design and integration experience within a large division/organization.
  • Comprehensive background knowledge of cloud architecture platforms such as AWS, Azure
  • Must be assertive with good communication skills at all levels.
  • It would be advantageous to have Enterprise Licensing skills

Requirements

  • Assist with the development and execution of the Information Technology (IT) Strategy.
  • Manage and drive delivery of the IT Strategy with the Business, Technology, and Development teams and external partners.
  • Develop and promote solid Infrastructure architecture standards and practices throughout the Group.
  • Develop cloud design principles and policies to drive consistency.
  • Promote security principles in areas such as infrastructure, applications, cloud technologies, and endpoint computing.
  • Establish suitable governance frameworks to guide and govern technology consumption, adoption, and management activities.
  • Advise management in relation to information security issues, processes, products, and services.
  • Define and manage IT policies and strategies based on future expectations and historical trends.
  • Track and manage budgets for IT strategy, projects, and operations.
  • Oversee design and operations changes to ensure alignment of development solutions and architecture to best practice.
  • Research and evaluate emerging technologies including cloud and Anything-as-a-Service.
  • Continuously analyze technologies, suppliers, and processes to drive efficiency and inform business decisions.
  • Review and manage contracts and agreements with service providers and vendors.
  • Plan, create, and implement innovative technology.
  • Ensure all initiatives are aligned to defined business needs.
  • An instrumental part of devising ICT strategy.
  • Improved infrastructure.
  • Team member providing input towards the setting of operational budgets and forecasts.
  • Function as Technical Lead across multiple projects: datacentre refresh, disaster recovery.
  • The draft scope of works across ICT project delivery.
  • Identify technical solutions to address issues affecting business performance.

