IT Support Tech

My client seeks an experienced IT Support Technician to join their growing team.

Duties:

1st Line Platform Support (OS, Runtime)

Maintenance as per vendor requirements on all applications

1st Line Support and troubleshooting on platform/application related incidents / changes

Perform onsite testing after Change Control Implementations as and when needed.

Participate in 24/7 Standby Rotations

Morning Checks to ensure maximum stability

Monitor service requests / incident queues and update and escalate in accordance to Service Level Agreements.

Prepare and maintain up to date documentation for internal and external client’s, detailing configuration of deployed solutions

Requirements:

A+ and N+

3-5 Years experience in a similar role

First Line Support experience

VoIP experience

SQL, Linux and Server+ experience

Desired Skills:

N+

A+

VoIp

About The Employer:

My client is based in Centurion and specializes in the telecommunication industry.

