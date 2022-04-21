IT Support Tech

My client seeks an experienced IT Support Technician to join their growing team.
Duties:
- 1st Line Platform Support (OS, Runtime)
- Maintenance as per vendor requirements on all applications
- 1st Line Support and troubleshooting on platform/application related incidents / changes
- Perform onsite testing after Change Control Implementations as and when needed.
- Participate in 24/7 Standby Rotations
- Morning Checks to ensure maximum stability
- Monitor service requests / incident queues and update and escalate in accordance to Service Level Agreements.
- Prepare and maintain up to date documentation for internal and external client’s, detailing configuration of deployed solutions
Requirements:
- A+ and N+
- 3-5 Years experience in a similar role
- First Line Support experience
- VoIP experience
- SQL, Linux and Server+ experience
Desired Skills:
- N+
- A+
- VoIp
About The Employer:
My client is based in Centurion and specializes in the telecommunication industry.