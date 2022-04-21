Junior Project Manager -2022_42

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY FOR THE POSITION.



Degree/Diploma with Project Management

PMP/Prince2 Certification

Agile/SCRUM Master Certification (Advantageous)

A minimum of 2 years of experience in similar role. (Including experience in managing resources, facilitation with technical teams and stakeholders).

Role-specific knowledge:

Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and tools

Highly numerate, with strong financial management

Strong supplier and people management skills

Advantageous if you have experience in the mining industry

the specific IM field, controls and risk mitigation

the Region IM objectives and outputs

Safety Knowledge:

Provides a consistent outstanding role model in relation to safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full implementation from initiation to deployment for one major or several minor initiatives simultaneously

Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, external vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issues

Monitor, track and control outcomes to resolve issues, conflicts, dependencies and critical path deliverables

Define success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project and program life cycle

Ensure that projects and programs are proceeding according to scope, schedule, budget and quality standards

Manage project and program issues and risks to mitigate impact to baseline

Manage all aspects of multiple related projects to ensure the overall program is aligned to and directly supports the achievement of strategic objectives

Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment demonstrating teamwork, innovation and excellence

Understand interdependencies between technology, operations and business needs

Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals while maintaining alignment with industry best practices

Participate and/or drive feasibility studies, vendor selections and proposals for evaluation by appropriate key stakeholders

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations to various audiences, including project team, sponsors, CIO and key stakeholders

Extensive understanding of project management principles, methods and techniques

Technical Skills

Understand required portfolio outputs and how own work contributes

Make recommendations on how to improve required work outputs

Problem-solve as a sequence of task steps

Comply with policy and work frameworks

To identify and resolve exceptions and escalations

Must have very good project planning and management skills and ability to develop and manage changes and implementations

Must have strong client orientation and excellent relationship skills

The candidate will need ability to prioritize and multitask

Excellent oral/written communication skills as well as financial acumen

Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills

Previous experience with Clarizen, SAP and Microsoft products advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position