Junior Project Manager -2022_42

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY FOR THE POSITION.
- Degree/Diploma with Project Management
- PMP/Prince2 Certification
- Agile/SCRUM Master Certification (Advantageous)
- A minimum of 2 years of experience in similar role. (Including experience in managing resources, facilitation with technical teams and stakeholders).
Role-specific knowledge:
- Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and tools
- Highly numerate, with strong financial management
- Strong supplier and people management skills
- Advantageous if you have experience in the mining industry
- the specific IM field, controls and risk mitigation
- the Region IM objectives and outputs
Safety Knowledge:
Provides a consistent outstanding role model in relation to safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety
- Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full implementation from initiation to deployment for one major or several minor initiatives simultaneously
- Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, external vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issues
- Monitor, track and control outcomes to resolve issues, conflicts, dependencies and critical path deliverables
- Define success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project and program life cycle
- Ensure that projects and programs are proceeding according to scope, schedule, budget and quality standards
- Manage project and program issues and risks to mitigate impact to baseline
- Manage all aspects of multiple related projects to ensure the overall program is aligned to and directly supports the achievement of strategic objectives
- Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment demonstrating teamwork, innovation and excellence
- Understand interdependencies between technology, operations and business needs
- Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals while maintaining alignment with industry best practices
- Participate and/or drive feasibility studies, vendor selections and proposals for evaluation by appropriate key stakeholders
- Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations to various audiences, including project team, sponsors, CIO and key stakeholders
Extensive understanding of project management principles, methods and techniques
Technical Skills
Understand required portfolio outputs and how own work contributes
Make recommendations on how to improve required work outputs
Problem-solve as a sequence of task steps
Comply with policy and work frameworks
To identify and resolve exceptions and escalations
Must have very good project planning and management skills and ability to develop and manage changes and implementations
Must have strong client orientation and excellent relationship skills
The candidate will need ability to prioritize and multitask
Excellent oral/written communication skills as well as financial acumen
Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills
Previous experience with Clarizen, SAP and Microsoft products advantageous