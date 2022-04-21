LeadSolutionAnalyst at Reverside

Lead Solution Analyst

We are looking forLead Solution Analyst Professionals with 5 years solid development experience and expertise in developing and translating business requirements into user stories and specifications and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Background and experience

Knowledge of technical tools within SDLC and complex development environment

7+ years of business & systems analysis experience

Fully embedded in a DevOps team & Solution Delivery & Testing (manual)

Solution design experience i.e. translate business requirements into detailed system requirements, across all technologies

Expertise in developing and translating business requirements into user stories and specifications (full stack across systems)

Banking domain experience preferred

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

