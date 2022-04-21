Mobile Developer (Android)

Apr 21, 2022

Job purpose
Design and Development of leading-edge mobile applications within the telecommunications industry.

Expert level proficiency in Mobile Development – Android Native (Java) is essential to succeeding in this role.

Key Performance Area:

  • Develop and design mobile applications – Android Native (Java or Kotlin)
  • Consistently create well-designed and thoroughly tested code using best practices for mobile application development.
  • Create applications, using industry standards, incorporating data from back-end databases and web services.
  • Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all devices to ensure cross device (phone and tablet) compatibility of applications.
  • Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping
  • Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates.
  • Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code using MVC patterns
  • Have a solid understanding of resource management for proper app performance
  • Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)
  • Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology. (Material design etc)

Qualification, Knowledge and Experience
Qualifications

  • BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science OR
  • Development Certification

Experience

  • +5 years mobile development experience
  • +3 years Android native development experience
  • Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java, Kotlin
  • Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial – Xamarin, Flutter, React, iOS, Angular etc.
  • Experience with REST/SOAP/JSON web services and Swagger
  • Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
  • Follow MVC architecture
  • Understanding of OOP
  • Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and deployment
  • Source code management (GitHub)
  • Published applications in Google Play Store

Behavioural Competencies

  • Able to work alone (unsupervised) and/or within a large team
  • Continuous learning / Self improvement
  • Initiative, Persistence/ Follow through
  • Well-spoken/ good written communication skills
  • Conceptual thinking
  • Ability to develop at a fast pace for POC’s
  • Holistic Thinking
  • Problem solving skills

Technical Competencies

  • Android Studio
  • Android Native Development (C++, Java or Kotlin)
  • Solid understanding of UI design using XML in Android Studio
  • Experience with animations
  • Solid understanding of dependency management using gradle (choosing the right 3rd party libs, etc)
  • RESTful API’s / JSON integration
  • Other frameworks/languages (added advantage):
  • Xamarin, Ionic, Flutter, Corona, React, iOS
  • JavaScript, Angular, HTML5, CSS, XML

Level of Work / Constructs

  • Agile orientated
  • Fast and logical thinker
  • Goal Driven
  • Results orientated

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile developer
  • Android
  • Java
  • Kotlin

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Large well known national brand.

