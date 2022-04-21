Mobile Developer (Android)

Job purpose

Design and Development of leading-edge mobile applications within the telecommunications industry.

Expert level proficiency in Mobile Development – Android Native (Java) is essential to succeeding in this role.

Key Performance Area:

Develop and design mobile applications – Android Native (Java or Kotlin)

Consistently create well-designed and thoroughly tested code using best practices for mobile application development.

Create applications, using industry standards, incorporating data from back-end databases and web services.

Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all devices to ensure cross device (phone and tablet) compatibility of applications.

Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping

Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates.

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code using MVC patterns

Have a solid understanding of resource management for proper app performance

Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)

Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology. (Material design etc)

Qualification, Knowledge and Experience

Qualifications

BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science OR

Development Certification

Experience

+5 years mobile development experience

+3 years Android native development experience

Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java, Kotlin

Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial – Xamarin, Flutter, React, iOS, Angular etc.

Experience with REST/SOAP/JSON web services and Swagger

Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Follow MVC architecture

Understanding of OOP

Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and deployment

Source code management (GitHub)

Published applications in Google Play Store

Behavioural Competencies

Able to work alone (unsupervised) and/or within a large team

Continuous learning / Self improvement

Initiative, Persistence/ Follow through

Well-spoken/ good written communication skills

Conceptual thinking

Ability to develop at a fast pace for POC’s

Holistic Thinking

Problem solving skills

Technical Competencies

Android Studio

Android Native Development (C++, Java or Kotlin)

Solid understanding of UI design using XML in Android Studio

Experience with animations

Solid understanding of dependency management using gradle (choosing the right 3rd party libs, etc)

RESTful API’s / JSON integration

Other frameworks/languages (added advantage):

Xamarin, Ionic, Flutter, Corona, React, iOS

JavaScript, Angular, HTML5, CSS, XML

Level of Work / Constructs

Agile orientated

Fast and logical thinker

Goal Driven

Results orientated

Desired Skills:

Mobile developer

Android

Java

Kotlin

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Large well known national brand.

