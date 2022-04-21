Project Manager

A growing, Cape Town-based Investment Administrator is looking for a dedicated Project Manager to join their team. The ideal candidate will be an experienced Project Manager with some Scrum Master experience as well. Our client is looking for a Project Manager who is capable of managing a project from its initial inception, right through to its conclusion. The Project manager will be responsible for the consistent, trustworthy delivery of all business and system changes and enhancements whilst maintaining strong relationships with clients and all delivery teams.

These responsibilities will include: creating and embedding the structure for effective project delivery, removing blockers, and ensuring delivery within agreed time-frames while still maintaining the utmost quality. The main tasks will include managing projects, addressing reliability issues, tracking project metrics, managing budgets, and stakeholder management and communication.

To be a successful Project Manager in this environment, you should demonstrate strong leadership, ownership, excellent communication skills, and teamwork.

Qualifications & Experience:

5+ years BA / Scrum Master / Project Management / Delivery experience

Knowledge of Flexcube will be highly beneficial

Knowledge of Retail Investment domain & Transfer Agency

Knowledge of front-end development technologies and tools e.g.HTML, CSS etc.

Knowledge of database query languages e.g. SQL

Knowledge of web applications

Essential: Understanding of financial markets and financial systems

Highly Desirable: Flexcube, Bizagi, Digiata, and SQL experience

Main duties and responsibilities:

Project Management

Implementation and maintenance of effective delivery frameworks internally and with our outsourced IT service partner

Managing the delivery through the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) including client implementation of the change

Project and Business As Usual (BAU) delivery tracking

Professional project updates to clients

Managing client requests through the backlog and delivery pipeline

Ownership of the delivery of agreed priorities for the year

Responsible for delivery relationship with our outsourced IT service partners

Ensuring that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding project delivery

Developing a deep understanding of projects to gain insights into the scope of delivery

Taking accountability for project delivery performance, meeting internal and external client expectations, and driving future demand

Analyzing third-party as well as internal processes, and creating strategies for project delivery optimization

Performance & Quality Management

Recommending methods of improvement and seeing that actions are implemented on time for project delivery upgrades

Providing accurate and regular reports to management on performance of project delivery

Building strong relationships with teams and stakeholders to enable effective dialogue exchange between departments

Competencies and ideal personality attributes:

Exceptional client-facing skills

Proven leadership skills with excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong organizational skills

Proactive with a sense of urgency and the ability to establish priorities and make decisions

Ability to simplify complex problems and processes in a challenging,dynamic environment

Detail oriented, and not willing to say “OK” until something meets your standards

Passionate about great user and client experiences

Knowledgeable about SDLC process

A great team player, able to interact easily with both business and technology stakeholders

Strong analytical skills and strong attention to detail

Ability to communicate effectively with teams and stakeholders

Ability to source information from the users/clients

Ability to work under pressure, time management, provide reasonable effort estimations and to be able to multi-task across multiple projects and communicate effectively.

Unquestionable integrity and accountability

Uncompromising in delivery of excellent quality

Proven track record of understanding and identifying risks in functional changes and successfully directing efforts appropriately Software, Systems knowledge.

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Agile

SDLC

Managing Project Budgets

Project Management

Project plan

Project Delivery

Project Management Processes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position