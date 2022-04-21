A growing, Cape Town-based Investment Administrator is looking for a dedicated Project Manager to join their team. The ideal candidate will be an experienced Project Manager with some Scrum Master experience as well. Our client is looking for a Project Manager who is capable of managing a project from its initial inception, right through to its conclusion. The Project manager will be responsible for the consistent, trustworthy delivery of all business and system changes and enhancements whilst maintaining strong relationships with clients and all delivery teams.
These responsibilities will include: creating and embedding the structure for effective project delivery, removing blockers, and ensuring delivery within agreed time-frames while still maintaining the utmost quality. The main tasks will include managing projects, addressing reliability issues, tracking project metrics, managing budgets, and stakeholder management and communication.
To be a successful Project Manager in this environment, you should demonstrate strong leadership, ownership, excellent communication skills, and teamwork.
Qualifications & Experience:
- 5+ years BA / Scrum Master / Project Management / Delivery experience
- Knowledge of Flexcube will be highly beneficial
- Knowledge of Retail Investment domain & Transfer Agency
- Knowledge of front-end development technologies and tools e.g.HTML, CSS etc.
- Knowledge of database query languages e.g. SQL
- Knowledge of web applications
Essential: Understanding of financial markets and financial systems
Highly Desirable: Flexcube, Bizagi, Digiata, and SQL experience
Main duties and responsibilities:
Project Management
- Implementation and maintenance of effective delivery frameworks internally and with our outsourced IT service partner
- Managing the delivery through the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) including client implementation of the change
- Project and Business As Usual (BAU) delivery tracking
- Professional project updates to clients
- Managing client requests through the backlog and delivery pipeline
- Ownership of the delivery of agreed priorities for the year
- Responsible for delivery relationship with our outsourced IT service partners
- Ensuring that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding project delivery
- Developing a deep understanding of projects to gain insights into the scope of delivery
- Taking accountability for project delivery performance, meeting internal and external client expectations, and driving future demand
- Analyzing third-party as well as internal processes, and creating strategies for project delivery optimization
Performance & Quality Management
- Recommending methods of improvement and seeing that actions are implemented on time for project delivery upgrades
- Providing accurate and regular reports to management on performance of project delivery
- Building strong relationships with teams and stakeholders to enable effective dialogue exchange between departments
Competencies and ideal personality attributes:
- Exceptional client-facing skills
- Proven leadership skills with excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational skills
- Proactive with a sense of urgency and the ability to establish priorities and make decisions
- Ability to simplify complex problems and processes in a challenging,dynamic environment
- Detail oriented, and not willing to say “OK” until something meets your standards
- Passionate about great user and client experiences
- Knowledgeable about SDLC process
- A great team player, able to interact easily with both business and technology stakeholders
- Strong analytical skills and strong attention to detail
- Ability to communicate effectively with teams and stakeholders
- Ability to source information from the users/clients
- Ability to work under pressure, time management, provide reasonable effort estimations and to be able to multi-task across multiple projects and communicate effectively.
- Unquestionable integrity and accountability
- Uncompromising in delivery of excellent quality
- Proven track record of understanding and identifying risks in functional changes and successfully directing efforts appropriately Software, Systems knowledge.
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- Agile
- SDLC
- Managing Project Budgets
- Project Management
- Project plan
- Project Delivery
- Project Management Processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund