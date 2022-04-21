SAP FICO Consultant

SAP FI/CO Consultant
Retail Industry
Cape Town
- 5-7 yrs experience
- Ideally SAP FICO Certified
- Understanding of Bank Master Data, Account Symbols, Assign Accounts to Accounts Symbols, Create Keys for Posting Rules, Defining of Posting Rules, Creation of Transaction Type, Assign External Transaction Types to Posting Rules, Assigning of Bank Accounts to Transaction Types
- Strong understanding of the Accounts receivable processes.
- Working understanding of inbound and outbound interfaces and batch jobs that are responsible for creating FI documents
- Integration testing with other modules e.g. SD, MM, and CO
- Working understanding of External Providers’ integration into SAP (EDI) and (Idocs)
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLAs (Service Level Agreements).
- Good SAP CO knowledge
- Willingness to travel nationally
Desired Skills:
- Bank Master Data
- Account Symbols
- Accounts receivable processes
- Intergration
- Testing
- SAP SD
- SAP MM
- SAP CO
- SAP EDI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years