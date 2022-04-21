Scrum Master

Minimum Requirements:

  • The ideal candidate has graduated with a bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Systems, Computer Science or related field OR equivalent related work experience
  • 2+ Years’ working experience as a Scrum Master, preferably some of that time with SAFe
  • A recognized Scrum Master certification
  • Previous experience working as a Developer and/or as a Tester in developing a Software Product application is very advantageous

Roles and Responsibilities

  • Correct implementation of the agile processes
  • Facilitate agile meetings
  • Is a ‘servant leader’ for the team(s) helping them adhere to the rules of Scrum
  • Work inside and outside of the team to remove impediments
  • Coaches the team, striving to maximize benefits and drive continuous optimization
  • Ensures the flow of information between the Product Owner and team members
  • Keep up to date with the current state of the Scrum artifacts (product backlog, sprint backlog, burn-down charts)
  • Document sprint goals, agile meetings, recorded demos, and sprint outcome
  • Shield the development team from interference during the sprint
  • Try to resolve issues within the team first before escalating problems/impediments

Additional Requirements:

  • Good knowledge of JIRA and Confluence
  • The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
  • Good writing skills
  • Good communications skills
  • Attention to detail

