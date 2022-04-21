Minimum Requirements:
- The ideal candidate has graduated with a bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Systems, Computer Science or related field OR equivalent related work experience
- 2+ Years’ working experience as a Scrum Master, preferably some of that time with SAFe
- A recognized Scrum Master certification
- Previous experience working as a Developer and/or as a Tester in developing a Software Product application is very advantageous
Roles and Responsibilities
- Correct implementation of the agile processes
- Facilitate agile meetings
- Is a ‘servant leader’ for the team(s) helping them adhere to the rules of Scrum
- Work inside and outside of the team to remove impediments
- Coaches the team, striving to maximize benefits and drive continuous optimization
- Ensures the flow of information between the Product Owner and team members
- Keep up to date with the current state of the Scrum artifacts (product backlog, sprint backlog, burn-down charts)
- Document sprint goals, agile meetings, recorded demos, and sprint outcome
- Shield the development team from interference during the sprint
- Try to resolve issues within the team first before escalating problems/impediments
Additional Requirements:
- Good knowledge of JIRA and Confluence
- The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
- Good writing skills
- Good communications skills
- Attention to detail